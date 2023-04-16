'I'm still on a high' - Macdermott keeps Michael O'Sullivan's flying season rolling on

Michael O'Sullivan's terrific season shows no signs of stopping and the jockey continued his red-hot form with victory on Macdermott in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old got off the mark at the third attempt over hurdles with his four-and-three-quarter-length success, which took O'Sullivan's strike-rate to 29 per cent in the last fortnight and was his third winner from his last six rides.

Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "It was hard work, but he's one of Willie's and he kept on galloping. I didn't want the others getting a freebie and he jumped and travelled well. He won nicely and he'll come on for it."

O'Sullivan enjoyed a treble at Cork last Sunday and had his first ride in the Grand National for Mullins at the weekend, finishing 14th on Carefully Selected.

"It was amazing, I'm still on a high from it," he added. "He gave me a great spin and it was a massive thrill. It was a brilliant opportunity and we had a great trip."

Mullins doubled up when Saint Sam eased to victory in the 2m5½f chase under Rachael Blackmore, who also landed the closing 1m7f handicap chase on the Henry de Bromhead-trained Freddie Robdal.

Early finally arrives

Early Arrival belatedly got off the mark at the 20th attempt under rules with a narrow victory in division one of the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

His half-length win ended a 150-day losing streak for trainer James Barcoe, while it continued the fine form of 7lb claimer Kieran Callaghan, who is operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Welcome win

Seamus Neville ended 99 days without a winner when Brideswell Lad defied top weight in the 2m5½f handicap chase.

