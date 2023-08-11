'I'll try to play as much golf as I can!' - Jim Crowley signs off before 20-day ban with ice-cool Al Aasy ride

Jim Crowley is about to swap the racecourse for the golf course for 20 days and showed us what we will be missing with a cool, perfectly judged ride on Al Aasy.

The former champion jockey, who starts his controversial King George-winning whip ban on Tuesday, made it four winners from his first four rides at this two-day meeting by coming from last to first to land the Rose of Lancaster Stakes.

"I've had a good week, I'm hitting form and now I'm off!" said Crowley, who will be replaced by Frankie Dettori on Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International at York a week on Wednesday.

"I think it will go quickly," he said of his imminent suspension. "I don't watch racing, it fries my head. I'll watch the Juddmonte and cheer Mostahdaf on. I'll try to get away for a few days and try to play as much golf as I can to keep me sane."

Crowley was happy to bide his time on Al Aasy, who was still last on the home turn and did not make his effort until over a furlong out but led close home to beat El Drama by a neck.

"He's a horse who loves to follow," the jockey said. "To be honest the race didn't go that smoothly, I didn't think they went that quickly and the horse I wanted to beat folded quite tamely so I had to go back in and work my way through. I was really pleased the way he put his head down and wanted to win."

"You've got to smuggle him into it," added trainer William Haggas' wife Maureen. "They were both good today. Jim was cool. It fell apart in front of him a bit then the horse had to work and he did do. He battled and he got there."

Crowley, who will return from suspension on September 5, won the earlier mile handicap on stablemate Kathab in the same Shadwell colours.

"He's getting the hang of things at last," Maureen Haggas said of the winner. "His last couple of races have been better and he was very good today."

Jim Crowley makes a winning start to the day on Kathab Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Another good turn

Heredia will always mean plenty to Sean Levey after giving him a first Royal Ascot victory and she did him another good turn by landing the Dick Hern Stakes.

St Albans Bloodstock's filly came from off the pace to record a first success since last year's Sandringham, and her first in Listed company, by nearly four lengths.

"She's always deserved to be doing that at some stage," said Levey. "She's been a little bit disappointing but not through her own fault. Being back at a mile was a definite plus and the track has suited her.

"She's not straightforward as regards where you can place her in a race. On a track like this you can sit and ride her patiently and she's able to win like that. It opened up lovely for her and she has brilliant tactical speed."

Read these next:

Frankie Dettori to ride impressive Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Mostahdaf in Juddmonte International

Brilliant Bucanero Fuerte gives Adrian Murray and Amo Group 1 breakthrough at the Curragh

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.