'If his attitude gets any better, it'll take a fair one to get past him' - Grosvenor Square shows Classic potential

Seamie Heffernan said tongue-in-cheek at the end of the day that he thought he might have had five winners, but there will be no complaints about the two he did ride for Ballydoyle, highlighted by the dominant display of Santiago's half-brother Grosvenor Square in the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes.

Third in the Beresford Stakes when last seen, the deep ground and extra trip proved right up Grosvenor Square's street as he drew right away inside the last having made all to beat stable companion Cambridge by an easy four and a quarter lengths.

Heffernan said: "Aidan said that he wouldn't cringe under pressure and not to be afraid to make it. His attitude is a huge plus. It's good that he had to go and do it on this ground. The soft ones will fold and the good ones will put their heads down.

"He's still very weak and he has a big future. If his attitude gets any better, it will take a fair one to get past him."

Heffernan was equally pleased with the performance of newcomer Ocean Of Dreams, a son of Fastnet Rock from the family of Galileo, who bolted up in the concluding mile maiden.

He said: "I was very impressed with that. I think the two winners I rode today both have Classic potential."

Coast leaves it late

The other Group race on the all-juvenile card was a much more closely fought affair, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Atlantic Coast under Declan McDonogh getting up on the line to touch off Bright Stripes, the two pulling five and a half lengths clear of the favourite Military.

McDonogh commented: "You'll see him in a better light on good-to-soft summer ground. He wants a little bit of an ease. I thought turning in I'd win easily but he just hated the ground.

"Mentally, he's still tuning in and halfway through his run he was just daydreaming a little bit, which is not a bad thing as it means he might get a bit further next year. He'll give himself a chance of maybe getting a mile and a quarter in due course, but I think you'll see the best of him over a stiff mile on good to soft."

McDonogh paid a price for his efforts, getting a four-day ban for using his whip with excessive frequency.

Compensation for Weld

Tahiyra did Dermot Weld proud with her run at Ascot, and the trainer has plenty to look forward to next season too, as two of his newcomers scored on the day.

Aga Khan filly Azada quickened impressively to land the opening 7f fillies' maiden in the hands of Leigh Roche, while stable second-string Elizabeth Jane galloped strongly to the line for Donagh O'Connor to land the mile fillies' maiden later on the card for Moyglare.

Elizabeth Jane is by Dubawi, and out of Sapphire, who won the Fillies & Mares for the stable on British Champions Day at Ascot in 2012.

