'I’d imagine she’ll step up in class next' - Hector Crouch impressed as Fillies' Mile entry Ambiente Amigo stars again

Hector Crouch was left impressed following Ambiente Amigo’s powerful victory in the fillies' novice and the jockey believes bigger assignments could come soon for her.

Trained by Michael Bell, the daughter of Postponed pulled six and a half lengths clear of her nearest rival to record a second victory in three career starts.

Ambiente Amigo holds an entry for the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket next month, for which she was cut to 16-1 (from 40-1) with the race sponsors.

Crouch said: "She’s come on in leaps and bounds and the team has done a great job in keeping her relaxed. She has some lofty entries in the autumn and I’d imagine she’ll step up in class next.

"She was a little keen early and we didn’t go overly quick, so for her to pick up and quicken like she did was quite impressive."

Crouch was completing his fifth win in the past fortnight, and on his current form he said: "I’m lucky to ride for stables in form and I’m getting good opportunities in good races on most horses so hopefully that carries on."

Winners galore

Both Jack Mitchell and Charlie Johnston were among the winners on the card.

Mitchell completed a 78-1 four-timer with wins on Almaty Star (5f maiden), Okami (7f handicap), Fox Flame (fillies' handicap) and Tropical Air (7f nursery).

The last-named was rounding off a double for Johnston, with the other success coming from Artisan Dancer, who was completing a career hat-trick under Oliver Stammers in the 2m handicap.

The trainer also enjoyed a winner at Bath with Mister Daydream to record an across-the-card treble.

