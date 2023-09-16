Racing Post logo
15:25 Bath

'It gives us a chance to win some decent money' - John Flint praises Bath's efforts after Lusaka lands nice prize

John Flint: expressed his delight after Lusaka's second course win
John Flint: expressed his delight after Lusaka's second course win
Play14 ran
15:25 Bath1m 6f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1m 6fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Lusaka
    fav100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Zillion
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Cherry Cola
    7/2

Trainer John Flint praised the summer series at the track after Lusaka scooped some valuable prize-money in the 1m6f stayers’ handicap.

The five-year-old had qualified for the series final following a course-and-distance success last month and he followed up when beating Zillion by a length and three-quarters to provide connections with the £15,462 first prize.

Flint said: "These races are very competitive and we’ve gone all summer to try and qualify for them. It’s nice that Bath staged both the sprint and stayers’ series because it gives little trainers and horses a chance to win some decent money.

"We’ve only 13 horses to run so these races help us out. Whether it’s a six-furlong horse or a three-mile chaser, our gallops are good enough and the staff are good enough to do them justice. 

"It’s a team event all round and everyone is involved – we need every bit of the jigsaw to go in the right place."

The Bridgend-based trainer was enjoying a fourth win of the campaign with Lusaka, and added: "I think having course form here is vital. You’ve been round the track and you know where the winning line is – that makes a difference.

"Taylor [Fisher] gave him a peach of a ride, he kicked on from the bottom bend and managed to hang on."

Surprise scorer

The Archie Watson-trained Silver Atom caused a 50-1 shock in the opening 1m3½f amateur jockeys' handicap.

Ridden by Brodie Hampson, the five-year-old finished a neck clear of Broad Appeal to break his maiden at the 12th attempt.

It was part of an across-the-card double for Watson as Regheeb landed the 1m2f novice at Lingfield.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 16 September 2023Last updated 17:37, 16 September 2023
