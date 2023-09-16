'We thought we might not get him back this year' - Al Qareem downs Bluestocking to claim Listed success

Al Qareem bounced back from a 175-day absence to fend off hot favourite Bluestocking in the Listed Stand Cup Stakes on an outstanding afternoon for trainer Karl Burke.

The four-year-old was making his first start since finishing 11th in the Dubai Gold Cup, after which he picked up an illness which threatened to keep him off the track for the rest of the year.

However, the Group 2 winner was able to make an impressive return after six months off with victory in the feature race by a neck.

"Everything went right and Sam James gave him a great ride," said Nick Bradley, who manages the winning syndicate. "I thought we were overpriced but you never know coming off a break like that how they're going to run.

"He picked up an illness when flying from Dubai which hit him pretty hard. We thought we might not get him back on the track this year but Karl has done a brilliant job."

Winner of the Prix Chaudenay on Arc weekend last year, Al Qareem will now return to Group company for the Cumberland Lodge Stakes on October 7, which has been won in recent years by Hukum and Hamish.

Burke doubled up when Bazball made it three wins from her last four runs when landing the 5f nursery, to add to Dawn Charger's success in the Group 3 Prix Eclipse at Chantilly. The North Yorkshire yard made it four winners from six runners on the day when Liberty Lane won the mile handicap at Doncaster.

Box bounces back

Hugo Palmer was unable to land a blow against Al Qareem with L'Astronome , who finished third on his stable debut and was touted as a future Melbourne Cup hope, but the trainer was soon in the winner's enclosure after Box To Box claimed his fourth course victory in the 1m2½f handicap.

The four-year-old enhanced his fine record at Chester with a smooth success under David Probert, despite being well beaten on his previous start at York.

"It just wasn't his day at York but this time he was super," Palmer said. "He loves it here with the crowd and the atmosphere really improves his gate speed. It's the highest mark he's run off, so I just hope the handicapper is kind."

