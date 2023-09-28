'I was delighted with him' - The Short Go finishes strongly for convincing win on chase debut for Henry de Bromhead

The Short Go made a successful transition to chasing for trainer Henry de Bromhead in the 3m novice chase, overcoming early keenness to assert after the final fence and run out a two-length winner.

The 10-11 favourite showed plenty of promise in six hurdle starts, running out a convincing winner of a Killarney maiden in May before finishing sixth in a strong novice hurdle at the Galway festival over 2m4½f.

He was tasked with stepping up to 3m on his chase debut and raced enthusiastically as Rachael Blackmore sought to settle him. Despite those early exertions, he was still full of running coming to the second-last and put in an agile leap at the final fence before quickening up to gallop past Bella Bliss.

Speaking to Racing TV, De Bromhead said: "Rachael was very intent on keeping him covered up in some way. He was very keen and they went no gallop. He didn't jump great at the start but Rachael said he just wasn't looking at what he was doing.

"Once they went on a gear, he jumped much better. I was delighted with him as I wasn't sure he'd see it out but it was nice to see him do it on that ground."

Hill off the mark

The Paul Nolan-trained Conyers Hill justified market support to land the 2m1f maiden hurdle in cosy fashion. The 9-4 favourite had been placed three times and appreciated a drop in trip to run out a convincing eight-length winner under Sean O'Keeffe.

