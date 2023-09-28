In-form Rossa Ryan gears up for weekend Group 1 rides in Britain and France with 125-1 treble

Rossa Ryan warmed up for a busy Group 1 weekend with a 125-1 treble, highlighted by victory on Chriszoff (5-1) in the £20,000 1m2f handicap.

The jockey, who made his top-level breakthrough on Shaquille in the July Cup, has Task Force (Middle Park Stakes) and Symbology (Cheveley Park) to look forward to at Newmarket on Saturday, before riding State Occasion (Prix de l'Opera) and Kerdos (Abbaye) at Longchamp on Sunday.

Victories on Sala Da Ballo (6-1) in the 6f maiden and Magico (2-1) in the mile novice preceded a feature race success that took him on to 147 winners for the season.

Ryan said of the Archie Watson-trained Chriszoff: "We went steady early but we got racing a good way out which helped. He didn't do a lot in front with me but every time another horse came he kept picking up.

"He could be a nice horse, he's in the right hands as Archie will place him spot on."

Fairhurst farewell

Chris Fairhurst ended 30 years as a trainer when Opal Storm finished sixth in the apprentice handicap.

He is retiring after spending more than half a century in racing, having started out as an apprentice to his father Tommy in Middleham in 1972.

Fairhurst rode around 50 winners as a jockey and as a trainer he won the Ripon Two Year Old Trophy with Boldly Goes in 1998 and the Coral Sprint at York in 2001 with Abbajabba.

"It's a sad day but it's been coming for a while," said the trainer, whose grandfather was the farrier who shod Dante, Yorkshire's last Derby winner. "We're only small and it's very difficult at our end. We have loads of good memories, we've had a good time."

Pontefract managing director Norman Gundill (left) makes a presentation to trainer Chris Fairhurst to mark his retirement Credit: David Carr

Victory went to Granny B , having her first run for Mick Mullineaux who is recovering from cancer.

"I'm getting there," the trainer said. "Another few months of treatment and I'll be all right, hopefully."

Granny B was a fitting 50th career winner for 3lb claimer Laura Coughlan as it was the birthday of her grandmother – who is known as Granny B.

