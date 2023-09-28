'He could come back here' - Alyanaabi slashed for Group 1 targets after last-gasp win in Tattersalls Stakes

Alyanaabi was slashed to 8-1 (from 33) by Paddy Power for next month's Dewhurst Stakes after coming from nowhere to land the feature Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes on day one of the Cambridgeshire meeting.

The Shadwell juvenile was introduced at 20-1 with the same firm for next season's Qipco 2,000 Guineas.

Trained by Owen Burrows, Alyanaabi led home a one-two for the stallion Too Darn Hot when leaving it very late to score by a short head from Boiling Point as jockey Jim Crowley moved to within one of the 2,000 mark for Flat winners in Britain.

Alyanaabi was bouncing back from a fourth at Ascot on King George day when he may well have been undone by soft ground.

Burrows said: "I thought a furlong out he might run on and be placed but when Jim got the gap he took off. On reflection he would have been an unlucky loser and we thought he was better than he had shown at Ascot last time. He's in the Dewhurst and we'll see how he comes out of this, but he could come back here next month if the ground is like this."

Crowley said: "I went for a gap before it closed a furlong out and got it, and he picked up well. We've always liked him and he would have been an unlucky loser."

Frankie mural

Newmarket has installed a Frankie Dettori mural on the side of the Head-on Stand on the Rowley Mile, which depicts the jockey dismounting after winning the 1,000 Guineas on Blue Bunting at the track in 2011.

The jockey cantered past his image in the same colours on Trawlerman, his only mount on the card, before the Listed Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes and did not do much more than a canter back to beat sole finisher Island Brave.

On the mural, Dettori said: "I like it. It's an honour to have a mural of you. I just hope it doesn't wash off when it rains."

Trawlerman: passes the Frankie Dettori mural on the Rowley Mile Credit: Mark Cranham

In the end Trawlerman had just a racecourse gallop to score by 18 lengths at odds of 1-5, with main rival Shandoz unfortunately pulling up.

The winner was cut to 25-1 (from 33) by Paddy Power for the Group 2 Long Distance Cup at Ascot next month, a race in which he finished third a year ago.

Joint-trainer John Gosden said: "The Rose Bowl is a nice race to win and we'll have another go at the Ascot race. Trawlerman has to go down early as he takes such a strong grip."

The mural is similar to those at fellow Jockey Club racecourses Epsom and Sandown, and Newmarket plans for the artist to install a 'live' mural somewhere in the members' enclosure at the Dubai Future Champions meeting at the track next month.

No stopping Bell

There were some big ticket items among the 17-strong field for the opening mile maiden, including seven-figure colts from Godolphin and Coolmore, but it was one of the mid-range juveniles who triumphed in Bellum Justum .

The 11-2 chance, who cost 325,000gns, was scoring at the fourth attempt and put his superior experience against the newcomers to good use when seeing off debutant Inisherin under Oisin Murphy.

A high draw was also a help as the first and second came from stalls 16 and 17, whereas third-placed Ortelius can be marked up as he came from an outside berth in stall one.

Bellum Justum: landed the opening mile maiden under Oisin Murphy Credit: Mark Cranham

Sam Geake, assistant to winning trainer Andrew Balding, said: "Bellum Justum was very professional and it's great to have a winner for King Power. He'll probably have another run this year in something like the Autumn Stakes here next month."

Paddy Power cut the winner to 33-1 (from 66) for the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 28.

Buick double

George Boughey had two runners in the 6f fillies' handicap with contrasting fortunes as Kinta stormed to victory under William Buick while stablemate River Pride refused to leave the stalls.

The latter was deemed a runner, whilst the other showed she had come on for her recent comeback at Chelmsford when getting up at odds of 13-2.

Buick, who moved on to 122 winners for the year, had earlier steered Stormy Waves to a last-gasp win in the mile nursery for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.