'She's as solid as a rock' - Drop The Dip shows grit to fend off challengers in thrilling finish

The Tom Gibney-trained Drop The Dip continued her rich vein of form by landing the 7½f fillies' handicap, showing a resolute attitude to fend off Perfect Poise and Little Keilee in a pulsating finish.

The 4-1 shot was coming into the race on the back of an authoritative success at the Listowel harvest festival last week, where she showed her aptitude for soft ground, but she was faced with a rise in class and a 7lb penalty for that victory. Partnered again by Gavin Ryan, the three-year-old travelled strongly in third before she was embroiled in a protracted battle with eventual third Little Keilee in the straight.

However, she wasn't for passing with the benefit of the inside rail and managed to cling on for her third success of the season despite the Ger Lyons-trained Perfect Poise finishing with a rattle to get second close home.

Gibney told Racing TV: "She's as solid as a rock – she's very strong and has been running solid all season. She handles good ground well and the only question mark going to Listowel last week was whether she would handle softer ground. After she did, we figured it wouldn't be a problem today, so she's very versatile.

"You would think she was semi-idling, but she was tough and Gavin said she had to be."

McGuinness makes hay

Fresh from saddling two winners at the Curragh last weekend, trainer Ado McGuinness remains in excellent form and notched a 25-1 double.

Distillate landed the 5f handicap at 7-1 with Adam Caffrey in the saddle and 35 minutes later 9-4 shot Star Harbour took the 1m4f conditions race under Cian MacRedmond.

