'I can't believe how she kept going' - Faux Fur sheds maiden tag for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy

Faux Fur got off the mark at the seventh attempt in the 2m4½f mares' maiden hurdle for trainer Gordon Elliott under the guidance of Jack Kennedy, springing a 28-1 surprise at Tramore on student day.

Kennedy had a much smoother run of things on board the four-year-old than at Fairyhouse ten days ago when the saddle slipped after just four obstacles. He positioned the Wings Of Eagles filly up with the pace throughout and she travelled strongly into the lead before two out.

An agile leap at the last secured victory as she came home half a length in front of Rachel's Secret.

Speaking to Racing TV, Kennedy said: "She was very keen at Fairyhouse and that was the main reason the saddle slipped on her. She was extremely keen again today but I can't believe how she kept going given on that ground. Hopefully she learns how to race properly. She's a nice horse."

Paidi shows passion

Paidi's Passion completed a hat-trick in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle for trainer David Christie with Darragh O'Keeffe doing the steering aboard the well-supported 11-4 co-favourite.

The seven-year-old has been mixing it between hurdles and fences and was back over the smaller obstacles off an 8lb higher mark than when winning at Downpatrick in August.

After being headed by Natural Breeze going to the final flight, the winner showed plenty of resolution to rally and get back up by three-quarters of a length late on.

