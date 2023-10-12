'He loves his jumping' - Kim Bailey's good form continues as Jeudidee storms to stylish win

Kim Bailey's good form continued when Jeudidee impressively landed the 2m2½f novice hurdle.

The four-year-old powered to an easy 12-length success under David Bass and took Bailey's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 29 per cent.

Bailey told Racing TV: "It wasn't the strongest race in the world. The favourite [Post No Bills] had been running over fences and has probably had a long season, but he did it very impressively – that's the most important thing.

"He loves top of the ground and probably ran a better race when third at Uttoxeter last week than he did today, as that was very competitive on softer ground than he wanted. He's a nice horse at this time of year and loves his jumping."

Jeudidee's success took him to three wins from five starts and Bailey is eyeing more rapid gains.

"Providing he's all right in the next ten days, we'll definitely see him again soon," he added. "He wants good ground and places like Wincanton will suit him. It was his first time right-handed today and you could see he'll learn from that, but he has a nice future."

Down on the up

Chris Down bettered his winning tally from last season with a double on the card from Opening Bid in the 2m3f handicap chase and Miss Marette in the 2m½f mares' maiden hurdle.

That made it six wins this campaign for the trainer, who is operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

