'We might have an Oaks filly on our hands' - Paddy Twomey unleashes another smart recruit

Paddy Twomey unleashed another smart two-year-old at the Curragh as Porters Place provided Billy Lee with the first leg of a double in the opening 7f fillies maiden.

The 15-8 favourite still had plenty to do a furlong out as Lee was forced to switch to the outside, but as soon as she was asked to make her effort, the Make Believe filly produced an electric turn of foot to blast four lengths clear of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Greenfinch.

Speaking to Racing TV, Twomey said: "She's a nice filly. She's been there all year and we hadn't asked her any questions. Physically and mentally she came to herself in the last month or so and we gave her a couple of little bits of work and I said to Billy that she's ready to run. This is a race I like, we won it two years ago and you're not meeting horses who have run lots of times.

"She was a little bit green but she found her feet and I was delighted with how she put it to bed in the end. I knew she'd be green as we've only worked her twice. Once she got a bit of light, she took off. If we were lucky, we might have an Oaks filly on our hands and we will treat her accordingly."

Lee made it a double when he landed the first division of the 7f handicap on the Gillian Scott-trained Racing Royalty . He had to be tough to fend off Nituna by half a length in the closing stages, justifying 4-1 favouritism.

Dutch gets Gold

Noel Meade continued his fine run of form when Dutch Gold landed the 1m2f handicap in cosy fashion under Colin Keane at odds of 11-2.

The three-year-old coped with the drop in trip well to beat Genuine Article by a length and a half.

