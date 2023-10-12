'I think they've made the right decision' - Sassoon picks up dramatic win following stewards' reversal

Sassoon maintained his unbeaten record at the track when he was promoted to winner of the 7f handicap, after first-past-the-post Darbucks lost the race in the stewards' room.

The Christopher Kellett-trained Darbucks crossed the line in front by a nose, but a stewards' inquiry deemed he had interfered with Sassoon twice in the final two furlongs and the placings were reversed.

Sassoon's trainer Ben Haslam said: "He'd have been an unlucky loser and you need the luck sometimes, but I think they've made the right decision. He'd popped his nose in front just before the line and then after, and sometimes you need that rub of the green.

"He's a different animal on really heavy ground. He comes alive at this time of year and it's like chalk and cheese with him when that ground is there."

Sassoon's previous course-and-distance success came in early October 2020 before he followed up at Redcar, and Haslam has already eyed up a quick return to action at that venue on Friday week.

He added: "Funnily enough he won a very similar contest nearly exactly three years ago, before he went and won at Redcar the week after. I think we might stick to that plan again."

Goldie hat-trick

Jim Goldie saddled a 2,174-1 treble on the card, headlined by 14-1 chance Be Proud in the 6f handicap.

The trainer also took the 7f handicap with 28-1 outsider Kelpie Grey and the mile handicap with Banner Road at 4-1.

