How Hewick seized the King George - and where the race was won and lost
- 1st4Hewick12/1
- 2nd2Bravemansgame9/4
- 3rd1Allahofav13/8
Hewick, who cost just €850, hit an in-running high of 550-1 before coming from last to first to win the King George VI Chase at Kempton. We look at where this extraordinary race was won and lost.
The start
Shishkin had a question to answer after refusing to race at the start of last month's 1965 Chase at Ascot but set off with the rest of the six-runner field. As expected, 2020 King George winner Frodon set the early fractions under Bryony Frost, while Shishkin raced in second ahead of Allaho.
Hewick becomes detached
After racing wide early on, Hewick became detached from the rest of the field turning for home on the first circuit. He was ridden along by Gavin Sheehan passing the stands and still had a lot of ground to make up when Frodon and Shishkin led the field on to the second circuit.
Frodon loses the lead
The order remained the same for much of the second circuit. There was little to split Frodon and Shishkin, while Allaho and last year's winner Bravemansgame were poised to strike behind them. Approaching the 13th fence, Nico de Boinville took the initiative aboard Shishkin.
Hewick makes up ground
The race then appeared to be between the big three in the market, with Shishkin stalked by the 13-8 favourite Allaho and Bravemansgame, the mount of Harry Cobden. Hewick was still detached from the rest of the field jumping the fourth-last but moved into fifth turning for home before approaching the second-last alongside The Real Whacker.
Shishkin stumbles
Hewick had started to find a rhythm but Shishkin looked to be going best of all at the penultimate fence. The whole complexion of the race changed when he slipped a couple of strides after landing, unseating De Boinville and hampering his nearest pursuers. Cobden lost momentum aboard Bravemansgame, who ran into the back of Shishkin, while Paul Townend had to perform an evasive manoeuvre on Allaho.
Hewick stays on to win
After being handed the lead, Allaho held a narrow advantage over Bravemansgame jumping the last. But behind them Hewick made eyecatching progress. He stayed on best on the wide outside to take the lead in the final 100 yards and record a remarkable last-to-first success, while Bravemansgame just edged out Allaho for second.
Read these next:
'If it wasn't the King George I probably would have pulled him up' - Gavin Sheehan in shock as Hewick hits 550-1 before unlikely success
'Racing can be cruel but it can be wonderful at the same time' - Shishkin camp reflect on dramatic King George stumble
'There's no reason why we shouldn’t look at the International' - Trials day likely next stop for electric Constitution Hill
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 26 December 2023inReports
Last updated 17:03, 26 December 2023
- Aintree: 'Family favourite' Mac Tottie strikes on return from long layoff to set up another Topham tilt
- Wolverhampton: No Intervention needed as the Horsewatchers' star takes feature event to complete fabulous four-timer
- 'Racing can be cruel but it can be wonderful at the same time' - Shishkin camp reflect on dramatic King George stumble
- Wetherby: 'It's our first Christmas in 13 years and luckily I had a ride and to win is extra special'
- Market Rasen: Landen Calling surges late to spring 22-1 surprise in Lincolnshire National on good day for Liam Harrison
- Aintree: 'Family favourite' Mac Tottie strikes on return from long layoff to set up another Topham tilt
- Wolverhampton: No Intervention needed as the Horsewatchers' star takes feature event to complete fabulous four-timer
- 'Racing can be cruel but it can be wonderful at the same time' - Shishkin camp reflect on dramatic King George stumble
- Wetherby: 'It's our first Christmas in 13 years and luckily I had a ride and to win is extra special'
- Market Rasen: Landen Calling surges late to spring 22-1 surprise in Lincolnshire National on good day for Liam Harrison