How Hewick seized the King George - and where the race was won and lost

Hewick, who cost just €850, hit an in-running high of 550-1 before coming from last to first to win the King George VI Chase at Kempton. We look at where this extraordinary race was won and lost.

The start

Shishkin (left) successfully sets off this time

Shishkin had a question to answer after refusing to race at the start of last month's 1965 Chase at Ascot but set off with the rest of the six-runner field. As expected, 2020 King George winner Frodon set the early fractions under Bryony Frost, while Shishkin raced in second ahead of Allaho.

Hewick becomes detached

Hewick (right) is off the pace

After racing wide early on, Hewick became detached from the rest of the field turning for home on the first circuit. He was ridden along by Gavin Sheehan passing the stands and still had a lot of ground to make up when Frodon and Shishkin led the field on to the second circuit.

Frodon loses the lead

Frodon (white cap) drops off the lead with Shishkin picking it up

The order remained the same for much of the second circuit. There was little to split Frodon and Shishkin, while Allaho and last year's winner Bravemansgame were poised to strike behind them. Approaching the 13th fence, Nico de Boinville took the initiative aboard Shishkin.

Hewick makes up ground

The race then appeared to be between the big three in the market, with Shishkin stalked by the 13-8 favourite Allaho and Bravemansgame, the mount of Harry Cobden. Hewick was still detached from the rest of the field jumping the fourth-last but moved into fifth turning for home before approaching the second-last alongside The Real Whacker.

Shishkin stumbles

Hewick had started to find a rhythm but Shishkin looked to be going best of all at the penultimate fence. The whole complexion of the race changed when he slipped a couple of strides after landing, unseating De Boinville and hampering his nearest pursuers. Cobden lost momentum aboard Bravemansgame, who ran into the back of Shishkin, while Paul Townend had to perform an evasive manoeuvre on Allaho.

Shishkin stumbles and unseats Nico de Boinville Credit: Mark Cranham

Hewick stays on to win

After being handed the lead, Allaho held a narrow advantage over Bravemansgame jumping the last. But behind them Hewick made eyecatching progress. He stayed on best on the wide outside to take the lead in the final 100 yards and record a remarkable last-to-first success, while Bravemansgame just edged out Allaho for second.

