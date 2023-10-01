How Ace Impact blew his rivals apart to land the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Ace Impact’s stunning victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday handed trainer Jean-Claude Rouget and jockey Cristian Demuro a second victory in Europe's richest Flat race. We examine how the race was won . . .

The favourite, Ace Impact, was handed a boost by being drawn in stall eight and after breaking kindly gave Demuro the chance to position himself where he wanted towards the back of the pack with Onesto and Sisfahan. It was all about patience for the son of Cracksman, who appeared to be suited by the steady pace.

Ace Impact (centre) makes a steady start from stall eight

Mr Hollywood and Hukum were the two early front-runners, with the latter appearing to travel well under Jim Crowley. Bay Bridge and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Continuous were also prominent as Ace Impact continued to race in rear.

Ace Impact is positioned towards the back of the field

Demuro always looked content and it was only on the turn for home that he began to make his move. He positioned Ace Impact towards the outside as they came round the final bend and the pair began to breeze past the first of their rivals.

Hukum and Westover, the one-two in this year’s King George at Ascot, were among the first to pick up the pace as the field straightened, with Simca Mille also prominent.

Ace Impact begins to make his move

However, eyes were drawn further back to Ace Impact and Demuro, who had plenty of room on the outside to make their decisive move, with the Prix du Jockey Club winner accelerating in devastating fashion.

Ace Impact charges down the outside

The field had spread out, with Westover to the fore, but it was all about Ace Impact who roared past all of them with a sublime turn of foot to claim the spoils, with Onesto staying on to finish third behind Westover.

Ace Impact runs out an impressive winner

