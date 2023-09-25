'He's surprising us all the time' - Hercule Du Seuil 14-1 for Arkle after Roscommon rout

Hercule Du Seuil has certainly made hay when the sun has shone and he is into 14-1 (from 16) with Ladbrokes for the 2024 Arkle following a fourth straight success over fences in the feature Grade 3 Ballymore Group Irish EBF Kilbegnet Novice Chase.

This was probably the six-year-old's most accomplished display yet, as he attacked his fences under Mark Walsh and was foot perfect up the home straight on the way to a commanding 12-length victory over the four-year-old Calico.

Willie Mullins may have a whole host of novice chasers who have yet to jump a fence in public yet, including Facile Vega, but he has been pleasantly surprised with the way Hercule Du Seuil has progressed over the last few months.

He said: "He's surprising us all the time and seems to be improving with every run. He's very sharp and likes getting on with it. He seems to really like his new job. I have a feeling there is more improvement to come from him as well. I'm not sure he's a real winter horse but we'll keep going as long as we can with him and try to find something suitable for him now. Hopefully he can continue to surprise us."

Baily Green won this Grade 3 in 2012 before going on to chase home Simonsig in the Arkle the following March, while 2018 winner Ornua went on to win at Grade 1 level in the Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree. It would come as no surprise if Hercule Du Seuil went on to follow in their footsteps.

The 2-5 favourite was the second leg of a double for JP McManus and Mark Walsh, who had earlier won the Conor Cassidy Cars Handicap Hurdle with the 7-2 joint-favourite Park Of Kings.

The five-year-old, who trainer Paul Nolan admitted had been "very disappointing", finally got his act together and quickened up smartly on the inside to beat Pidoyne by two and three-quarter lengths.

Park Of Kings began his career in promising fashion when third to Doctor Bravo in a Fairyhouse bumper last December, a race that has thrown up umpteen winners including Nick Rockett (third), Stellar Story (fifth) and Shannon Royale (ninth) and he may be about to make up for lost time.

