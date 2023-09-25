O'Neills double up after coming out on top in dramatic opener as cameras fail to work in photo-finish

Track And Trace was eventually called the winner in a dramatic finish to the opening 2m5f novice hurdle after the cameras used in the photo-finish failed to work at Warwick.

The Jonjo O'Neill-trained six-year-old was initially said to have beaten Mikimoto in a narrow finish but a stewards' inquiry into the result was held due to a technical issue with the judge's camera.

However, the placings remained unchanged and it was confirmed Track And Trace had got up to win by a short head under the trainer's son Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

The stewards' report read: "An inquiry was held to consider why the photo-finish cameras had failed in the first race. They interviewed the judge and the photo-finish operator, who explained that having triggered the photo finish it initially began to record before failing as the horses crossed the line. Having heard their evidence, the stewards ordered a report to be forwarded to the British Horseracing Authority."

Jonjo O'Neill (right) and son Jonjo Jr: the pair enjoyed a double at Warwick on Monday, including in a dramatic opener Credit: Edward Whitaker

O'Neill Jr told Racing TV: "It was bad riding from myself in the race at the last flight and I had to make a good recovery, as I don't know how I ended up in the position I did in the first place.

"It was a good performance after a long time off and hopefully he'll improve from the run."

The O'Neill's doubled up when Are U Wise To That made a winning debut over fences in the 2m4f handicap chase.

Welcome winner

Marc Goldstein rode his first winner since February, having returned from a lengthy injury layoff on Sunday, with Alexandra Romanov's victory in the feature 2m5f handicap hurdle.

Read this next:

'He's surprising us all the time' - Hercule Du Seuil 14-1 for Arkle after Roscommon rout

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.