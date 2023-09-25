'I'm delighted he looked as impressive as he did' - Ambiente Friendly storms clear for taking debut success

Ambiente Friendly was labelled a "horse to follow" by trainer James Fanshawe 's assistant and son Tom after storming clear for an impressive victory in the 7f newcomers' maiden for two-year-olds.

A 80,000gns purchase at the Tattersalls Craven breeze-up sales in April, the Gredley Family-owned son of Gleneagles was fastest out of the gates and never saw another rival as he put three and a half lengths between himself and his rivals under Tom Marquand.

"He showed us a little bit of ability at home, but you never know until you get them on the track and I'm delighted for the Gredleys that he's looked as impressive as he did," Tom Fanshawe told Racing TV.

Ambiente Friendly was fitted with a hood for his debut and Fanshawe added: "He came from the breeze-ups and he was just slightly on edge. He never does anything silly but the hood keeps him relaxed. We know the engine is there, it's just keeping a lid on him that is the important bit.

"He'll have really enjoyed that today. They haven't gone quick and Tom has got him relaxed and in a rhythm and he went through the gears.

"It's a field of newcomers so you don't know what you've come up against but he's done it in nice style and hopefully he'll be a horse to follow."

Marquand later doubled up when guiding the Peter Chapple-Hyam-trained Albert Cee to victory in the 6f handicap .

Speedy Speedacus

The aptly named Speedacus , trained by David O'Meara, set a ferocious gallop from the stalls under Jason Watson and just held on by head from 50-1 outsider Glamorous Breeze in the 5f handicap .

