'He must feel years younger' - Where's Jeff thrives again at Hamilton with gutsy veterans' success

Where's Jeff enhanced his brilliant record at Hamilton when landing a fourth course success in the 1m4f veterans' handicap.

The eight-year-old made all to win under Joanna Mason by a neck, and has made the frame in all but one of his 14 starts at the Scottish venue. He also took his earnings for joint-trainers Mick and David Easterby in his career to £99,992.

David Easterby said: "We're absolutely thrilled and he's nearly won £100,000 for us now. He may be getting older but he must feel years younger in his mind because he's had a cracking year.

"Andrew [Pollock, owner] must get a lot of the credit as he only lets us run at tracks with a stiff finish, which is why you see him here and Beverley a lot, even if me and Dad have our eyes on somewhere else."

The trainers are already eyeing up improving the son of Haafhd's magnificent record at the track in the future.

"I suppose you have to give Dad a bit of the credit too given he's a homebred and he said he'd be a lovely horse for us," David Easterby added. "It's damn right he'll be back at Hamilton next year no matter what."

Doyle delight

Hollie Doyle rode her first winner of the year at the track when guiding the Jim Goldie-trained Jaminoz to victory in the 1m1f handicap.

