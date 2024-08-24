'He's still a baby but he has that turn of foot' - unbeaten Henri Matisse in the Guineas frame after Futurity win

A day of Curragh domination for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore included a remarkable 17th win for the trainer in the Group 2 Coolmore-sponsored Futurity Stakes, when the unbeaten Henri Matisse made it three wins from three starts.

The son of Wootton Bassett was easy to back, drifting to 5-6 at the off, and for most of the journey he was not travelling as well as main market rival Hotazhell.

But, as in the Railway Stakes, he showed a good turn of foot to go past Hotazhell to win decisively by a length.

Paddy Power cut him to 10-1 (from 12) for the 2,000 Guineas and to 3-1 (from 6) for the Dewhurst. O'Brien said: "He's a lazy horse but he quickens. He was doing that over six and for him to be able to do that over seven is a good sign."

The horse just jinked for a stride or two when he hit the front, something possibly catching his eye, and O'Brien added: "He was green. He's still a baby but he has that turn of foot. We'll probably come back here for the National Stakes."

Officer in command

Ballydoyle swept the juvenile races on the card, beginning with the opening maiden, which went to the well-bred Dubawi colt Officer .

A good rivalry has developed this year in the juvenile division between Ballydoyle and Ger Lyons, and that was evident here too as the Ryan Moore-ridden winner had to dig deep to hold off the persistent challenge of the Lyons newcomer Storm Piece.

O'Brien said: "He's a quick horse and he was relaxed. He's a strong and compact horse and looks like a two-year-old. He did well to win from where he was, but he was able to quicken and looks very comfortable at this trip."

An unexpected bonus to give O'Brien and Moore a four-timer, immediately after Bedtime Story's victory in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes, was the performance of the thrice-raced Fighter , who made all to win 1m2f maiden at odds of 6-1.

Tina's Indian impresses

Mark Fahey, the latest of the Monasterevin-based family to enter the training ranks, has been making a name for himself this year, and that went up a notch when he saddled newcomer Tina's Indian to an emphatic success in the 6f maiden under his neighbour Ronan Whelan.

Running in the colours of his breeder Con Harrington, the colt landed a touch, having been backed into 3-1 favourite from as big as 22-1 overnight. Going for a touch with a newcomer in a Curragh maiden gives an idea what Fahey is made of, and he looks to have a nice and unfamiliar problem with this imposing colt.

He said: "We love this horse and think that he's very good. I've never had a horse to work like him; he destroys everything else I have at home. And he's a huge horse, he's close to 17 hands, and to be fair to his owners, Mr Harrington and James Hughes, they have given him all the time he needed..

"We were confident coming here today. I don't have many maiden winners, but this fellow had been doing everything so easily and today was the first time he was taken off the bridle.

"Ronan does the work on him; he was superb on him. Even when he hit the front today, he was still running around, and I would say there's plenty of improvement in him. I don't know what's in the calendar for him. I'm not used to putting horses into good races, so I will have to learn."

