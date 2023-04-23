'He's made up for it this time' - Telhimlisten bounces back to winning ways

Telhimlisten made amends for dramatically unseating his jockey last month with a comfortable return to the winner's enclosure in the conditional jockeys' handicap chase.

The seven-year-old was in line for a fifth consecutive win in March when Sean Quinlan was at Sedgefield, but Luca Morgan suffered no such ill-fortune on Sunday as he guided the Jennie Candlish-trained gelding to a 14-length success.

The winner faced just two rivals after heavy rain led to a morning inspection and a spate of non-runners, but assistant trainer Alan O'Keeffe was relieved racing went ahead as the odds-on favourite defied a 14lb rise in the weights.

"We were hoping racing would go ahead as he loves a bit of cut in the ground," O'Keeffe said. "The only worry was if the race would even go ahead at all! They've done a really good job here today.

"It was just one of those things last time as he had the race won, but he's made up for it.

"He seems to be improving and Jennie's done a great job with him. Things are only going to get tougher the more he steps up but he showed he's still capable of winning off this mark."

The win was Telhimlisten's fifth since March 6, and he could make a quick return to the racecourse as he has an entry at Perth on Friday.

Hat-trick denied

Joint-favourite Ramo was narrowly denied a hat-trick of wins in the feature £20,000 handicap hurdle, losing out by a neck to Crossing The Bar, trained by Neil Mulholland and ridden by Richie McLernon.

