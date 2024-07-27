'He's got a beautiful pedigree' - Lucy Wadham scores on the Flat as The Glen Rovers gets up late

Lucy Wadham ended her year-long wait for a Flat winner when The Glen Rovers got up late to win the 1m2f handicap.

Better known for her exploits over hurdles, Wadham had saddled 15 runners on the Flat since East End Girl's victory here in June last year but struck with the five-year-old, who stayed on powerfully under Jonny Peate to win by a neck.

Wadham said: "It was a bit nip and tuck and he didn't get the best run round, but I thought Jonny Peate did a fantastic job. Once he got motoring I was quite confident he was going to get there. He really found for pressure but probably wants a bit further.

"He's got a beautiful Flat pedigree, but he's five now and I'll have to discuss things with the owners. I think we'll step up to a mile and a half and find a bit of soft ground for him, but I would guess hurdling would be his future."

Wadham extended her fantastic record on the all-weather at Newcastle with this fifth winner from seven runners since the switch to Tapeta.

"It's the nicest of the all-weather tracks," she added. "It's a bit of a step for us to get there, but it's a galloping track and perhaps that suits our horses.

"It's a nice surface and we like the topography of the track, but I don't know why our horses do well there – it's probably just finding the right races."

Baltic battles for five-timer

Baltic kept finding for Callum Rodriguez to deny Tryfan late on in the 1m4½f handicap and complete a five-timer for Harry Charlton.

