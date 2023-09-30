'He's been an unbelievable horse' - Townend hails prolific Easy Game as he notches his third PWC Champion Chase

Race fitness proved crucial as the extraordinarily prolific Easy Game notched an incredible 18th success of his career as he took the Grade 2 PWC Champion Chase for the third time in four years under Paul Townend, while he also gave trainer Willie Mullins his fourth victory on the bounce in the 2m4f contest.

The nine-year-old has been absolutely relentless in recent seasons when it comes to small-field Graded contests, this being his seventh Grade 2 victory to go along with a pair of Grade 3s.

Sent off at 3-1, Townend sent his mount to the front from the outset and his assured jumping was a precious asset throughout as his market rivals stalked him for much of the way.

Easy Game began to inject more pace as they turned in for the final three fences and it was clear he had both Gentlemansgame and Envoi Allen on the backfoot. However, Mouse Morris's grey rallied bravely to jump three out almost in unison before the winner pulled out plenty in the closing stages to run out a length and a half to the good from Gentlemansgame, who kept on into second on just his second start over fences after nine months off.

Easy Game was defying any pre-race concerns regarding the testing ground, and Townend said: "He has been an unbelievable horse for us and I think that's ten wins I've had on him now.

"The ground was a bit of a worry, but when I walked it I was plenty surprised with how well it had taken the rain. He keeps on delivering."

The champion jockey added: "We had race fitness too and were able to dictate. He showed a couple of runs ago at Listowel and last year that he can also come from behind. The opposition kind of presume he is going to make the running, but he enjoys it and it's working so we'll keep doing it."

The 13-8 favourite Envoi Allen finished a further seven lengths adrift in third. Last season's Ryanair Chase winner hit the seventh fence hard which seemed to dent his confidence given he put in a cautious leap shortly afterwards at the ninth. However, he stayed on reasonably well on ground that was likely softer than ideal for him on his seasonal return.

O'Sullivan bags first success

Ethan O'Sullivan landed his maiden victory in the saddle as he partnered the Eoin Griffin-trained Great Island to an authoritative 16-length success in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Griffin's charge was returning after 119 days off the track and had previously been sidelined for nine months, and the trainer was suitably delighted to see connections' patience rewarded.

He said: "He must be one of the unluckiest horses in training. Last year he was involved in a melee at the first at Downpatrick and he ended up with six fractured ribs so was off for a while. Then he got jarred up on his first run back at Tramore so was off for the summer. He’s a homebred horse, my dad bred him."

Joy for Ethan O'Sullivan after riding his first winner on Great Island Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Sullivan was booting home his first winner at the 18th attempt.

"It’s Ethan’s first winner," added Griffin. "He’s a local lad from Waterford. He comes in every Sunday and I hope this is the first of many.

"He has a very good work ethic and is a nice lad as well. Hopefully he can keep his feet on the ground and go the right way. He’s getting plenty of good advice off Robert Widger and he rides very well."

Another winner for Cromwell

Gavin Cromwell continued his excellent form as he teamed up with owners Alymer Stud to secure a double on the card, as Mint Boy landed the 2m4f maiden hurdle before Letsbeclearaboutit satisfied 4-6 favouritism in the closing beginners' chase. Both were ridden by Keith Donoghue.

Read these next:

Wrong-horse farce at Killarney sees winner disqualified as older stablemate mistakenly runs instead

'She deserved a Group 1' - Sea Silk Road lands emotional win in Prix de Royallieu

'We couldn't get him up to go to the races' - sleepy Vandeek bursts into life with dazzling Middle Park performance

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.