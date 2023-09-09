Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:35 Ascot

'He’s back on song today – it’s a special day' - delighted Luke Catton gets his big moment with Quinault

Luke Catton gets his moment in the sun as Quinault lands another race this season
Luke Catton gets his moment in the sun as Quinault lands another race this seasonCredit: Steve Bardens
Play14 ran
14:35 Ascot7f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 7fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Quinault
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Popmaster
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Hickory
    11/2

Quinault has come a long way since those dark winter days when Luke Catton was using all his skills and guile in the saddle to stop his partner bolting off into the distance.

Those hours of patience have paid off again and again this year, as Quinault has progressed from lowly all-weather novices to reeling off a string of victories at illustrious venues such as Newmarket and York.

Despite his key role in Quinault’s development, Catton has had to watch on as others have claimed the bigger victories with the rider unable to make the weight. However, this time it was different as a reunited Quinault and Catton made all of the running to add yet another notable success in the 7f handicap.

"What a special horse he's been for everybody this year," Catton said. "He didn’t run a bad race the last day but he’s back on song today – it’s a special day. He’s got one way of running in that you let him stride on in front, and he’s so genuine he keeps finding for you.”

Stuart Williams, who trains Quinault for the Morley family, told Sky Sports Racing that Catton had been "instrumental" in the development of the three-year-old, and added that the horse "might have to step up to stakes company" after his latest victory.

Ghostwriter: powers clear under William Buick to score at Ascot
Ghostwriter: powers clear under William Buick to score at AscotCredit: Steve Bardens

Royal Lodge target

It will be 'Plan A' this autumn for Ghostwriter after the juvenile made it two wins from two starts in the 7f novice for owner Jeff Smith.

A winner over 7f at Newmarket last month, Ghostwriter will most likely have his next outing in the Group 2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes on September 30, according to winning trainer Clive Cox.

"He’s in the Royal Lodge and that'd be our plan," Cox said. “He’s shown an ability to handle Newmarket, albeit on the July course, and we just love him. It’s great to be having that dream and Plan A.

"We were really impressed with him first up. He’s coped with his penalty well today and I loved the way he stretched away there. He’s clearly going to get the mile well and he’s progressed mentally, and physically he’s getting better all the time."

Walker strikes again

Trainer Ed Walker secured a fourth victory in six previous runnings of the 6f handicap when Dark Trooper surged through to score under Saffie Osborne.

Owned by Chi Un Fred Ma, the three-year-old completed a career four-timer having most recently landed the Shergar Cup Sprint under Osborne.

Read these next:

'It never felt in any real doubt' - dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin 10-1 for Arc after bouncing back in Irish Champion Stakes  

'It’s unreal, the things you dream of' - Regional claims Sprint Cup glory as favourite Shaquille finishes last  

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer  

 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more. 

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 9 September 2023Last updated 17:55, 9 September 2023
icon
14:35 AscotPlay
bet365 Handicap14 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Quinault
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Popmaster
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Hickory
    11/2
more inReports
more inReports