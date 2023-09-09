'He’s back on song today – it’s a special day' - delighted Luke Catton gets his big moment with Quinault

Quinault has come a long way since those dark winter days when Luke Catton was using all his skills and guile in the saddle to stop his partner bolting off into the distance.

Those hours of patience have paid off again and again this year, as Quinault has progressed from lowly all-weather novices to reeling off a string of victories at illustrious venues such as Newmarket and York.

Despite his key role in Quinault’s development, Catton has had to watch on as others have claimed the bigger victories with the rider unable to make the weight. However, this time it was different as a reunited Quinault and Catton made all of the running to add yet another notable success in the 7f handicap.

"What a special horse he's been for everybody this year," Catton said. "He didn’t run a bad race the last day but he’s back on song today – it’s a special day. He’s got one way of running in that you let him stride on in front, and he’s so genuine he keeps finding for you.”

Stuart Williams, who trains Quinault for the Morley family, told Sky Sports Racing that Catton had been "instrumental" in the development of the three-year-old, and added that the horse "might have to step up to stakes company" after his latest victory.

Ghostwriter: powers clear under William Buick to score at Ascot Credit: Steve Bardens

Royal Lodge target

It will be 'Plan A' this autumn for Ghostwriter after the juvenile made it two wins from two starts in the 7f novice for owner Jeff Smith.

A winner over 7f at Newmarket last month, Ghostwriter will most likely have his next outing in the Group 2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes on September 30, according to winning trainer Clive Cox.

"He’s in the Royal Lodge and that'd be our plan," Cox said. “He’s shown an ability to handle Newmarket, albeit on the July course, and we just love him. It’s great to be having that dream and Plan A.

"We were really impressed with him first up. He’s coped with his penalty well today and I loved the way he stretched away there. He’s clearly going to get the mile well and he’s progressed mentally, and physically he’s getting better all the time."

Walker strikes again

Trainer Ed Walker secured a fourth victory in six previous runnings of the 6f handicap when Dark Trooper surged through to score under Saffie Osborne.

Owned by Chi Un Fred Ma, the three-year-old completed a career four-timer having most recently landed the Shergar Cup Sprint under Osborne.

