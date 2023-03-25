'He's a very brave horse' - Broome pips Siskany to land Dubai Gold Cup in track record time

Broome, a regular on the global stage, added a first win in Dubai to his CV when finishing strongly from the pack to land the Group 2 Al Tayer Motors-backed Dubai Gold Cup.

A winner at the highest level in France and runner-up in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Turf, 's previous three runs have come without success in the United States, Hong Kong and Qatar, but stepping up to two miles for only the second time in his career, he finished like a train to win for the ninth time on his 32nd run, taking his career earnings past the £2 million mark.

Victory looked likely to be heading Godolphin's way when favourite Siskany, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, powered clear in the home straight, but Ryan Moore was in no rush on Broome, coming with a sustained burst in the closing stages to cut back Siskany's advantage in the final strides to win by a neck in a course record time.

"He's a very brave horse," Moore told Racing TV. "He's a Group 1 winner and has very high-class form. The pace was strong and we just had to wait for a bit of room at the top of the straight. He's so brave and put his head down. He gave me everything and it's just a pleasure to ride a horse like him."

Trained by Aidan O'Brien for the Coolmore partners and Japanese owner Masaaki Matsushima, Broome landed the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last season and all options from a mile and a half upwards now appear open for the seven-year-old.

MV Magnier, representing Coolmore, added: "Aidan O'Brien was very confident he'd get the trip. He's been all over the world and is a good little servant to be fair to him. He's a very genuine horse and has been to every dance. We're lucky to have him."

Subjectivist, whose last victory came in the 2021 Ascot Gold Cup, ran a fine race on his second start after injury, leading the field into the straight before holding on for third under Joe Fanning.

