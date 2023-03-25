John Spearing reveals retirement from training ranks after more than 50 years of winners

The career of Britain's second longest-serving trainer has come to an end after John Spearing confirmed he had relinquished his licence at the age of 82 due to a long-term illness.

Spearing, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious gallops accident five years ago but still managed to continue as a trainer, enjoyed a number of major victories but will be best remembered for Run And Skip, winner of both the Coral Welsh National and Anthony Mildmay Peter Cazalet Memorial Chase during the 1985-86 campaign. The popular stayer also fought a sustained duel with Dawn Run in the 1986 Gold Cup, eventually crossing the line a close fourth in one of the sport's most iconic finishes.

Although once successful as a jockey in a Cheltenham hunter chase, Spearing was always minded to work as a trainer and initially took out a permit in 1965, but he was in the saddle himself when Wrens Yarn became his first winner under rules at Worcester in May 1969. Two years later he was asked to take responsibility for Glendale, a mare he had also ridden. In her new trainer's care, a previously frustrating horse won 13 races, providing Spearing with valuable momentum.

The former Rimell family stronghold of Kinnersley Stables in Worcestershire has been Spearing's base for over three decades. Among his notable winners in that time was the Mercy Rimell-owned Simon, who landed the Racing Post Chase and Sky Bet Chase in 2007, while Pintle became his final Listed winner on the Flat that same year when claiming the Dick Hern Fillies' Stakes at Bath.

Headlines were also hit with On Edge, an eight-time winner in 1981, Cree Bay, who notched seven successes in 1982, and Beverley specialist Rapid Lad, victorious at the track on 12 occasions between 1983 and 1989. More recently, Lucedeo won four races over eight days in April 1990, while A Sure Welcome was successful in 15 handicaps from 2016 to 2022.

Spearing, who is now being cared for in a nursing home, said: "I feel lucky to have trained for well over 50 years and also to have sent out so many winners for very supportive owners, many of whom have become lifelong friends.

"I want to thank them. I also want to thank everyone who has worked alongside me over the years, with a special mention to Ellie Smith, a member of the team at Kinnersley for over ten years."

Speaking to the Racing Post in an interview two years ago, Spearing recalled how an attempt to take a two-year-old through the stalls at home left him requiring transport by air ambulance to an intensive care bed at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. As a result of sustaining a serious blow to the head, he suffered a stroke and bleed on the brain, additionally sustaining 12 broken ribs, a broken right shoulder blade and a stable fracture of the thoracic vertebrae.

