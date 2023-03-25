'The consultation has been woeful' - Matt Hancock criticises Newmarket solar farm proposal in House of Commons

Matt Hancock has criticised plans for the proposed 2,500-acre Sunnica solar farm, next to the Newmarket training grounds, in a House of Commons debate.

The Newmarket MP told an adjournment debate the solar farm on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border, which would be the largest development of its kind in Europe, was too big and in the wrong place.

Cambridgeshire and Suffolk County Councils, in addition to local town and parish councils, have rejected the scheme, which Hancock and South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer, who was last month appointed the secretary of state for Culture, Media and Sport, are against.

The Sunnica scheme, which would cover an area of 1,400 football pitches, has been in the making for more than three years but has had a huge amount of opposition from the many communities affected by it, as well as the Jockey Club, whose land it would border.

Hancock said: “If you support solar, you should support it in the right place and not rub people’s backs up with a terrible consultation.”

What the Sunnica Farm would look like with the historic Limekilns to the right and Railway land centre

The former health secretary, who now sits as an independent, added: “As a supporter of solar energy, isn’t the central point that if local support isn’t there for projects because they’re in the wrong place, then actually we’ll undermine support for renewable energy.”

Hancock, who led a march with Frazer against Sunnica through the village of Worlington last year, added: "In my constituency I’ve supported many solar projects, and continue to support them now, but the Sunnica project goes right around villages, it destroys local amenity, and the consultation has been woeful.

"Both county and local councils are against it, as well as the culture secretary, whose constituency it also covers.”

The examining authority began its process in September and concludes later this month. A report and recommendation will then be sent to secretary of state, who will decide whether to approve the project or not.

