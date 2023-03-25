'He’s a cracking horse' - Sam Thomas confident of bright future for Ed Keeper

Sam Thomas believes the future is bright for Ed Keeper after he got off the mark at the third attempt in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

The five-year-old got the better of No But I Will in a sustained duel on the run-in and his trainer is confident of more success the further he goes in distance.

Thomas said: “He’s a cracking horse and one to look forward to for next season. That trip is probably the minimum he wants as I think he’s a three-miler all day long.

“He’s not looked all that impressive, but once we get him over a longer trip then he’ll look like a different horse. He’s had a nice break and we’ve not rushed him along, but hopefully this can give him a lot of confidence.”

After a slow start to the year with just three winners from 19 runners in January and February, the yard have hit form with Ed Keeper their fifth winner from 16 runners this month.

Thomas added: “It's great for the team at home. Take away the weekend winners we’ve had, the horses have not been healthy since November.

“We had a real bug in the yard and it’s taken time to get everything right to how we want it. We have the confidence again now and we want to finish the season off with a bang.”

Another double

Champion jockey Brian Hughes and Donald McCain combined to complete a double on the card, headlined by Jungle Jack, who justified favouritism in the feature 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

Earlier on the card, the pair won with 7-1 shot Blueberry Wine, who scored by two and a quarter lengths from Oscars Leader in the 2m1½f handicap chase.

McCain, who also had a winner at Kelso courtesy of Ballygeary, has registered a double every day since Wednesday.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.