'It's time for me to move on' - Gold Cup-winning jockey Bryan Cooper retires aged 30

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Bryan Cooper has announced his retirement from race-riding with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old won one of jump racing's biggest prizes in 2016 with Don Cossack but on Friday announced his decision to retire in a statement on Twitter.

The statement read: "After much careful thought and consideration for some time, I am officially announcing my retirement from race-riding with immediate effect.

"I've been lucky to have had a wonderful career over the past 14 years as a jockey. To my family, owners, trainers and stable staff who have supported me throughout my whole career, I can't thank you enough for some incredible days.

"It is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life, and I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me."

Cooper did not ride at last week's Cheltenham Festival and was unseated by Farceur Du Large on his final ride at Naas on March 12.

His final winner came six days earlier at Leopardstown when he partnered Wa Wa to win a handicap hurdle.

