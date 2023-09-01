'He won so well' - Pendleton comes out of retirement to set up Ayr Gold Cup tilt

Pendleton came out of retirement to run out an impressive winner of the 6f handicap on his debut for Julie Camacho.

Having his first outing in nearly a year, the seven-year-old muscled his way up the stands’ side rail to pull away to win by a length and three-quarters at 11-1.

Camacho, a dual Group 1-winning trainer through the exploits of Shaquille this season, said: “I’m thrilled as this horse had been retired after last season, but he won so well. Sophie Armstrong had him at home and she did an awful lot of work with him – she must take so much credit.”

Pendleton was bred and owned by David Armstrong, whose famous red silks have become synonymous with successful sprinters such as Mayson, Garswood and Mabs Cross over the years.

Explaining Pendleton’s new ownership, Camacho said: “He now runs in the colours of SAC Racing, which is Sophie, her son Alfie and her partner Chris – they have David’s old colours, which is lovely.”

Pendleton’s last run before his short-lived retirement had been when coming home last in the 2022 Ayr Gold Cup when trained by Michael Dods, and Camacho has the same race on the agenda on September 23, for which he is a best-priced 50-1 shot with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

“He is entered in the Ayr Gold Cup again this year and that would be the plan,” she said. “We hope he comes out of this race well and then we will go straight there.”

Treble for Buick

William Buick enjoyed his first day riding at Thirsk since 2011 as he rode a treble to extend his lead to 21 over Tom Marquand in the Flat jockeys’ championship.

Buick rode the Andrew Balding-trained Thyer to victory in the mile novice, before striking for boss Charlie Appleby on Cinderella’s Dream in the mile fillies' novice. The rider brought up his treble on the Charlie Fellowes-trained Art De Vivre in the 2m handicap.

