The lowdown on William Buick's four rides at Thirsk as he looks to extend his title lead

Champion jockey William Buick is almost 20 winners clear of Tom Marquand as he bids to defend his crown and the championship leader makes a rare trip to Thirsk to partner four well-fancied runners for four different trainers on Friday. Buick has not ridden at the North Yorkshire venue since 2011 and bids to ride his first winner at the track since landing a double in 2008. We assess his chances of making the journey worthwhile . . .

2.20: British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes

Odds: 4-11



The Andrew Balding -trained son of Gleneagles made an encouraging debut when third at Newbury and that form has been boosted since. The seventh, Mai Dubai, was beaten four and a half lengths by Thyer before landing an eight-runner Southwell novice.

Stepping up to a mile should suit Thyer, as he is out of Magical Rhythms who beat Group 1 winner Lady Bowthorpe in one of her two victories over that trip. Buick has ridden six winners from 17 rides for Balding this year and the jockey looks likely to boost that decent 35 per cent strike-rate for his former boss on the odds-on shot.

Spotlight comment: 9-1 and green, made a promising start when third of ten in novice at Newbury (7f, good); that form is working out well so this son of Gleneagles holds leading claims.

Thyer 14:20 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.50: Vision PVC Carlton Miniott - Thirsk - EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes

Justified favouritism to make a successful debut at Lingfield in May, although the form of that fillies' maiden is questionable as the five rivals she beat have yet to win in 15 starts combined.

Cinderella's Dream returns from a 94-day absence and is Charlie Appleby 's first runner at Thirsk of the season. The trainer had two Buick-ridden juvenile favourites beaten at Newmarket a week ago and Newcastle winner Shin Jidai and Karl Burke's newcomer Local Arms could be the main challengers to the Godolphin-owned market leader.

Appleby has a superb record when he does send runners to Thirsk though, with four winners from six runners in the last five years.

Spotlight comment: Shamardal filly who landed the odds very cosily on her debut in maiden at Lingfield (7f, good to firm) in May; off the track since but she has more to offer and merits consideration.

Cinderella's Dream 14:50 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.20: TWC Draincare Ltd Handicap

Buick has ridden only three times for Jack Channon but has a strong chance of riding his first winner for the trainer on Ingra Tor, who reverts to the turf. The four-year-old beat four subsequent winners including Epsom Dash scorer Navello and Thursday's 100-rated Racing League runner-up Badri when second at Kempton in April.

A 1lb rise for that effort looks generous with how the form is working out and the 144-day absence shouldn't be too much of a concern considering he made a successful seasonal debut after a 139-day layoff last year.

Spotlight comment: Dual 6f scorer last spring who posted a very good second of 12 at Kempton (6f) in April; off since but he has won off a break before so still needs considering.

Ingra Tor 15:20 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Jack Channon

4.55: Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap

Charlie Fellowes has booked Buick for the just the second time this season on this Golden Horn filly Art De Vivre, who is the Newmarket trainer's first runner at Thirsk this year. The three-year-old has displayed promise in her three starts in maiden company, demonstrating her versatility on different going descriptions on each occasion.

The step up to 2m off an opening mark of 73 could result in a first success, although Sir Mark Prescott's hat-trick seeking Trooper Bisdee will be hard to beat.

Spotlight comment: Daughter of Golden Horn who has progressed with each of her three runs to date, finishing second of five in 1m4f Ffos Las maiden last month; she's well in the mix now handicapping with her stamina drawn out more.

Art De Vivre 16:55 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

