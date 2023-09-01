'It's good to keep them winning' - Ben Pauling praises summer horses after Gambie Tiep scores again

Ben Pauling expects another busy season ahead as his winter horses return to the track but his summer jumpers are keeping the ball rolling after Gambie Tiep scored in the 2m3½f handicap chase.

The seven-year-old ran out a ten-length winner of the three-runner contest to notch his third win since July and take the yard's tally to 20 for the campaign.

Pauling said: "He has a great attitude and he appears to suit races when he can dominate slightly. It probably wasn't the deepest of races, but it fell in his lap a bit and we're delighted to see him win again.

"It's good to keep them winning, and although we don't tend to keep a lot of summer jumpers, those we've kept have held their own.

"The winter horses are well and truly on their way now. They're all doing that bit more and it's an exciting part of the season – we can't wait to get going from the middle of October."

Following victories at Uttoxeter and Perth this summer, Gambie Tiep has now won his three races this year at a combined winning margin of 27 lengths.

Pauling added: "He jumped well, travelled well and won it nicely, so hopefully there's more to come."

Thibault (right) jumps the last to claim the first of a double for Adam West and Jamie Moore Credit: Edward Whitaker

Momentum building

One week on from a breakthrough Group 1 success in the Nunthorpe at York, trainer Adam West was celebrating again as he teamed up with Jamie Moore to complete a double.

Thibault opened up the brace when landing the 2m1½f handicap hurdle before Horizon D'Or justified favouritism to take the closing 3m2f handicap hurdle.

