'We're thoroughly enjoying it at the moment' - Ed Bethell aims to continue form as Havana Rose strikes

Ed Bethell has cruised past his best tally of winners for a season and he's showing no signs of slowing down after Havana Rose claimed the opening 6f novice.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer clocked up 22 victories in both 2021 and 2022, but after a winner on each of the last three days, he is now up to 37 for this year.

Bethell took his record to 4-18 in the past fortnight, and said: "We’re delighted with how it’s gone all year really. The horses have been healthy and happy, and they’re running like they are so long may it continue.

"We’re really happy with the whole string and how it’s going, and hopefully we can continue in this vein of form because we’re thoroughly enjoying it at the moment."

Havana Rose, a two-year-old daughter of Havana Gold, was winning for the first time after making a promising debut when third of nine over course and distance last month.

Bethell added: "I’m very happy because she won nicely, she showed a willing attitude and hopefully she can progress from here.

"It wasn’t a bad run last time. She was drawn nine of nine, which isn’t easy first time out, but she’s clearly taken a step forward from that run so we can’t complain."

Successful day

American Affair provided Jim Goldie with the first part of a 64-1 double after recording a second win in nine starts when landing the 6f handicap.

The trainer teamed up with jockey Paul Mulrennan once more as 9-1 shot Jordan Electrics edged out The Dunkirk Lads by a neck in the 5f handicap.

