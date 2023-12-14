'He was dynamite everywhere' - Blood Destiny cut for Cheltenham Festival after impressing on chasing bow

The four-year-old Blood Destiny is the latest impressive recruit to chasing to come from the stable of Willie Mullins this season, as he made short work of his three rivals in the opening beginners' chase.

The French-bred earned a quote of 14-1 from 33-1 for the Turners Novices' Chase and an introductory quote of 16-1 for the Brown Advisory from Paddy Power.

A keen-going sort over hurdles, his method of racing really saw him attack his fences from the off under Paul Townend and he galloped on relentlessly to see off his main market rival Heart Wood by nine lengths.

"He was dynamite everywhere and always looking for the next fence. He’s a real chaser," said Townend, adding: “They tried to push me and get him lit up, but I wasn’t interfering with him and he was getting a length everywhere with his jumping.

"He jumps so fast that he could come back in trip, but he’d have no problem staying at that distance either."



Night clear as day for Cromwell

Gavin Cromwell enjoyed a good day at the final meeting of the year at Naas as he carded a double and saw his progressive mare Only By Night make a winning start to her hurdles career in the 2m mares' maiden.

The daughter of Affinisea was hardened to 14-1 from 20-1 by Paddy Power for the Mares' Novice Hurdle at Cheltenham in March after this success, which followed on from her victory in a Listed mares' bumper at Navan the previous month.

Travelling strongly and jumping slickly throughout for Keith Donoghue, her task was made easier by the final flight exit of her nearest pursuer Magic Dawn, but Donoghue had not asked his mount for anything like maximum effort at the time.

Cromwell said: "She's a nice mare. She had won a Listed bumper and we would have hoped she could come here and do that. She jumped well and it was very straightforward.

"She has a lovely way of going. She was a bit keen first time for Derek O'Connor, but she improved on that at Navan and today she was very straightforward. She has become so in her work at home too. She has grown up.

"We would hope that she could end up in the mares' novice at Cheltenham – we might as well dream here as in bed!"

Only By Night makes a winning debut over hurdles to complete a double for Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue Credit: Patrick McCann

Cromwell and Donoghue had initiated their double in the earlier 2m handicap chase when favourite Money Heist got up late after a mistake at the last.

Unfortunately it was not a good race for Jordan Gainford, who suffered a nasty unseat four out from Derridae. After being tended to on the track for more than 40 minutes he eventually went by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital for precautionary x-rays on his back, but was fully alert when leaving.

First for Jackson

Amateur Robbie Jackson had his first winner on the track when landing division one of the amateur riders' handicap hurdle on the Peter Fahey-trained Tuckmill .

He said: "I struggle with my weight and don't know how long I have left at this game, so I decided to base with Peter earlier in the year to try and get a winner on the track and it worked out. I'd ridden four point-to-point winners."

