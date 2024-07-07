'He was as impressive as he has been anywhere' - Richard Hannon delighted by Shouldvebeenaring and eyes return Deauville trip for Group 1 next

Shouldvebeenaring has been on the wrong end of a couple of close photo-finishes in big races but Middleham Park's four-year-old put his head down at the right time to deny Electric Storm by a neck in the Group 3 Prix de Ris-Orangis.

In doing so the Havana Grey colt may have earned himself a return trip to the Normandy coast for the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

"On his day he’s one of the most talented horses you’ll see, and he’s shown that," said trainer Richard Hannon. "He was beaten a neck in the Haydock Sprint Cup, and I thought he’d won the Duke of York. He can chuck in the occasional bad run, but he never looked like getting beaten today."

Asked about coming back for the Group 1 Maurice de Gheest on August 4, Hannon said: "He’s been there twice and each time he’s run extremely well. I know all the owners will be hoping to go back there.

"The long-term target has always been the Haydock Sprint Cup, and that would be a nice stop on the way to that. Today I thought he was as impressive as he's been anywhere. We moved him to our other yard after Ascot just to freshen him up, and that might have worked the oracle."

Drop back in trip the key

Fair Angellica arrived at Royal Ascot with a highly progressive profile after putting together four wins and a second from five starts, but could beat only seven rivals home in the Sandringham Handicap over a mile.

Fair Angellica and Ryan Moore after winning the Listed Prix Amandine Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Richard Hughes found the perfect spot for the daughter of Harry Angel to get back on track and she made no mistake, taking the 7f Listed Prix Amandine under Ryan Moore by a length and three-quarters.

"We came here for a bit of black type and if she won it was only going to be a bonus," said Hughes. "The way she shot clear on her last run at Kempton made me very concerned about the mile at Ascot, and she didn't stay."

Hughes added: "Ryan said she could come back to six, certainly on softer ground. I've an eye on the Oak Tree [at Goodwood] but we'll see."

Read these next:

'Today was D-day and I didn't want to miss' - Ioritz Mendizabal steers 35-1 Puchkine home for Jean-Claude Rouget one-two in Group 1

'We want people here seeing good horses' - Vetiver lands £100,000 feature on valuable Premier card

Oisin Orr off the mark for Archie Watson in Britain as Regheeb proves too good

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.