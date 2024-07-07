Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:07 Deauville

British runners out of luck in Prix Jean Prat as 35-1 Puchkine leads home a one-two for Jean-Claude Rouget

Ioritz Mendizabal returns after landing the Haras d'Etreham Prix Jean Prat on Puchkine
Ioritz Mendizabal returns after landing the Haras d'Etreham Prix Jean Prat on Puchkine
Play12 ran
15:07 DeauvilleFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 7fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Puchkine
    35/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Havana Cigar
    36/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Beauvatier
    10/1

Puchkine pulled off a 35-1 shock in the Haras d'Etreham Prix Jean Prat, with British runners failing to make the frame in the Group 1 at Deauville.

Jean-Claude Rouget enjoyed a one-two in the race with the ride of Ioritz Mendizabal beating the better-fancied Havana Cigar.

The Brian Meehan-trained Kathmandu finished best of the British runners in fifth, one place ahead of favourite Kikkuli.

Puchkine had been ninth in the French 2,000 Guineas on his only try at Group 1 level in May and was a well-beaten fourth when dropped in class last time. Yet he thrived when ridden more prominently, positioned just behind the leader Zandy, and could not be caught after hitting the front two out.

Owner Alain Jathiere and his team always believed Puchkine had potential and supplemented him for the race.

Racing manager Nicolas de Watrigant said: "Mr Rouget isn't very well and we want to thank him. We always hoped for the best from this horse as he had big potential. 

"In the Poule d'Essai des Poulains he didn't really like the soft ground, he was pulling a lot. The straight track suited him well. He always looked like a good horse in the mornings and that's why we made the decision to supplement him."

The Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on August 4 is the next target for Puchkine.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

West Country correspondent

