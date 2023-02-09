'He wanted more jumps' - Mullins impressed with Saldier on his belated debut over fences

might not be one of the most exciting novice chasers in Willie Mullins's yard but there will be few who jump better judging from his performance in the beginners' chase at Thurles.

The nine-year-old was smart over hurdles with two Grade 1s and a Galway Hurdle to his name and jumped impeccably under Paul Townend to beat Solness by two and a quarter lengths on his chasing debut.

Mullins was hoping for an exciting jumping display, given how well the winner was schooling before his chase debut, and said: “Paul said it was nearly the first time he came back after a beginners' chase and said he wanted more jumps. I’ve watched him schooling at home and he just loves it, it seems to light his fire. He was idling out in front and seemed to take off when a horse came up behind him.

“He's well able to handle the minimum trip and he loves jumping so I imagine that's the direction we will go. We gave him a few pops over fences a couple of weeks ago and he took to it like a duck to water.”

Mullins said the late chasing recruit is unlikely to head to Cheltenham, noting he had previously disappointed when racing outside of Ireland.

He said: “I imagine he'll stay at home and we'll try and keep him sound and in that sort of form. I’m not sure he likes travelling either. He was disappointing when we took him abroad previously.”

Riaan is not for passing

Gordon Elliott landed the feature novice hurdle courtesy of . The six-year-old bounced back from his previous effort on New Year’s Eve when he was down the field in a handicap hurdle at Punchestown and held off late surges from Spanish Harlem and Eye Van to come home half a length to the good under Jordan Gainford.

The winner raced freely early on so Gainford elected to let him stride on after a circuit, and he was never passed. This was his second win over obstacles, having put in a useful performance on his penultimate start when beating subsequent winner San Salvador at Cork last November, and Gainford was impressed.

He said: “He is a very straightforward horse. He has come forward and enjoyed that nicer ground. I would have liked a lead but we tipped on and he jumped well. When he jumped the first two in front then I knew he was going about his business well.”

Bonus for Walsh

It was a great day for Cork-based trainer Brendan Walsh, son of retired trainer John Joe, who saddled his first winner since taking out his licence when prevailed in the 2m handicap chase.

