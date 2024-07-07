'He might go for a race like the Platinum Stakes' - newcomer Bomberg impresses on debut for Ballydoyle

With the Limerick senior hurlers in action at Croke Park, fears of a sparse attendance at Greenmount proved justified. Those who did turn up saw a smart new prospect from Ballydoyle emerge in the first division of the mile maiden in the shape of Siyouni colt Bomberg.

Ridden by Wayne Lordan, the newcomer showed his inexperience but plenty of raw ability too, as he quickened up nicely inside the final furlong to comfortably see off front-running favourite Vadali by a length and a quarter.

Vadali set a decent standard on previous form, underlining the quality of the winner's performance, with Ballydoyle representative Chris Armstrong hinting the imposing colt may step into Group or Listed company straight away.

He said: "He's just taken time, he's a massive horse and still carrying plenty of condition. Aidan [O'Brien, trainer] gave him all the time he needed. We thought coming here he could be a smart enough horse.

"We thought he was a seven-furlong horse or a miler and could be aimed at a race like the Platinum Stakes or the Desmond, but Wayne thinks he could be suited by a mile to a mile and a quarter, so it gives us plenty of options. He's one to look forward to."

O'Brien and Lordan completed a double in the other division of the race with the more experienced Flight Of Fancy. With a rating of 94, she was entitled to win a stronger maiden than this and did the job with the minimum of fuss.

She looks set to go to Killarney on Wednesday week to contest the Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes.

Brace for McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle was another jockey to leave Limerick with a double. He successfully renewed acquaintance with the Austin Leahy-trained Linger For Longer in the opening rated race, having won a Tipperary handicap on her in May.

The five-year-old mare took a lead this time as the front two went off too quickly, and she poached enough of an advantage early in the straight to score by half a length from Imperial Dream.

Dylan Browne McMonagle wins on Newfire at Limerick Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

The good ground had been a worry for Leahy, who said: "I had notions about pulling her out this morning but the ground changed. It was like a road here during the week.

"Six or seven [furlongs] is a good trip for her, and she prefers a bit of ease in the ground."

Almost a dream debut

McMonagle completed a double when the Ray Cody-trained Newfire landed the mile handicap, but most eyes here were on Alex Egan, the 19-year-old sister of top UK-based jockey David. She was on the Eddie and Patrick Harty-trained Apollo Prince and produced him with a chance over a furlong out, but the winner always had their measure.

She said: "That was brilliant, he took me all the way and gave me a great ride. Everyone loves him at home. I've been with the Hartys for four years and was delighted to get the ride.

"I had one ride in a point-to-point and did a little bit of pony racing in 2019 to get used to the speed, and I picked up plenty of experience in showjumping and eventing. Hopefully I can make a go of this."

