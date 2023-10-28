'He jumps well and is very honest and that's what you want' - Buddy One set for Cheltenham after deserved success

Paul Gilligan is plotting more than one return to Cheltenham for his stable star Buddy One after he earned an overdue success in the 2m6f handicap hurdle on the first day of the October meeting.

The six-year-old has given the trainer some memorable days without winning, including when finishing an unlucky third in the Martin Pipe and second in a handicap hurdle at Aintree behind Fennor Cross.

Partnered by the trainer's son Jack Gilligan, Buddy One travelled well and picked up in style to score by three and three-quarter lengths from Gabbys Cross. His next stop will be Cheltenham next month.

"He definitely deserved that," said the winning trainer. "He has been always running consistently and he carried a big weight there and won as he liked.

"He had been knocking on the door – we think he would have won at Cheltenham if he had run straight and just found John McConnell's horse too good for him at Aintree.

"We hope to kick on to Cheltenham next month for one of the good staying handicap hurdles. He just wants a trip, he jumps well and is very honest and that's what you want. We will go to Cheltenham first, we might go to Leopardstown at Christmas and maybe qualify him for the Pertemps, but we'll wait to jump a fence until this time next year."

Flanagan double

It was a good day for rider Sean Flanagan as he rode a double on two horses he will hope to keep the ride on.

The Paul Flynn-trained The Big Chap had taken the scalp of My Mate Mozzie in a Fairyhouse beginners' chase three weeks ago and showed the success was no fluke when scoring again in the 2m2f novice chase.

The Big Chap and Sean Flanagan win the 2m2f rated novice chase. Credit: Patrick McCann

The six-year-old jumped brilliantly and showed plenty of resolve to come out on top by a neck in a close battle with Hartur D'Arc and Clifton Warrior.

Flanagan said: "He was very good, he jumped and travelled great. The step back up in trip helped him and he battled well to the line."

The jockey opened his double in the auction maiden hurdle on newcomer Release The Beast , trained by Paul Nolan. An imposing son of Affinisea, the well-backed debutant picked up pleasingly from the final flight to win by three and a half lengths from Mac's Xpress.

The trainer said: "We bought him off Harley Dunne and he is a horse that has not disappointed us from day one. You are always dreading introducing one if it's a bit flashy, but Sean was very pleased with him.

"It's an impossible race to assess other than it could not have been any easier. All I can say is he is one that excites us."

