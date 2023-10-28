Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:39 Kelso

Lucinda Russell bounces back from Corach disappointment with superb four-timer spearheaded by Bollingerandkrug

Bollingerandkrug makes a big leap at the last to score once more at Kelso under Derek Fox
Bollingerandkrug soars over a fence en route to victory at KelsoCredit: John Grossick
Play4 ran
14:39 Kelso2m 1f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m 1fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Bollingerandkrug
    6/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Gold Des Bois
    3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Pay The Piper
    fav11/8

Lucinda Russell, Peter Scudamore and Derek Fox were out of luck with Corach Rambler but the trio had reason to bring out the champagne when Bollingerandkrug produced a sparkling performance in the 2m1f handicap chase as part of a 108-1 four-timer.

The eight-year-old made all and produced some spectacular leaps, including at the final two fences, before staying on powerfully to beat Gold Des Bois and the 11-8 favourite Pay The Piper by three and a quarter lengths.

It was a third win from just four starts over fences and a fifth at the Borders track for the Two Black Labs-owned chaser in and, according to Russell's partner Scudamore, a return visit could be on the cards before too long.

"I've had an emotional day with Corach Rambler so I'm delighted to have a winner," he told Racing TV. "It's great because his part-owner Colin [Dempster] is a director here. I could have condemned him earlier in his career because I thought he was a bit soft but he just needed time. He's a little spring at his fences.

"He doesn't necessarily need to be in front but Derek just used his jumping. I thought it was a fair handicap chase today and I expect he'll come back around here a few more times."

The winners flowed afterwards, as Caithness made a mockery of his opening mark in the 2m handicap hurdle under 3lb claimer Patrick Wadge, while Fox was on board the 2m maiden hurdle winner Old Gregorian.

Conner McCann conjured a strong late run from the 13-8 favourite Jem In Em to take the concluding 3m2f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle, meaning Russell landed half of the contests on the eight-race card.

Read this next:

'I have to apologise to everyone' - Lucinda Russell takes the blame as Corach Rambler finishes last on reappearance

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 28 October 2023Last updated 19:11, 28 October 2023
icon
14:39 KelsoPlay
Beauchamp Estates Handicap Chase4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Bollingerandkrug
    6/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Gold Des Bois
    3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Pay The Piper
    fav11/8
more inReports
more inReports