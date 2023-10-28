Lucinda Russell bounces back from Corach disappointment with superb four-timer spearheaded by Bollingerandkrug

Lucinda Russell, Peter Scudamore and Derek Fox were out of luck with Corach Rambler but the trio had reason to bring out the champagne when Bollingerandkrug produced a sparkling performance in the 2m1f handicap chase as part of a 108-1 four-timer.

The eight-year-old made all and produced some spectacular leaps, including at the final two fences, before staying on powerfully to beat Gold Des Bois and the 11-8 favourite Pay The Piper by three and a quarter lengths.

It was a third win from just four starts over fences and a fifth at the Borders track for the Two Black Labs-owned chaser in and, according to Russell's partner Scudamore, a return visit could be on the cards before too long.

"I've had an emotional day with Corach Rambler so I'm delighted to have a winner," he told Racing TV. "It's great because his part-owner Colin [Dempster] is a director here. I could have condemned him earlier in his career because I thought he was a bit soft but he just needed time. He's a little spring at his fences.

"He doesn't necessarily need to be in front but Derek just used his jumping. I thought it was a fair handicap chase today and I expect he'll come back around here a few more times."

The winners flowed afterwards, as Caithness made a mockery of his opening mark in the 2m handicap hurdle under 3lb claimer Patrick Wadge, while Fox was on board the 2m maiden hurdle winner Old Gregorian .

Conner McCann conjured a strong late run from the 13-8 favourite Jem In Em to take the concluding 3m2f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle, meaning Russell landed half of the contests on the eight-race card.

