Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:45 Hexham

'He got himself sorted out' - Ben Haslam praises attitude of Horn Cape following dramatic victory

Ben Haslam: trained Horn Cape to victory at Hexham
Ben Haslam: trained Horn Cape to victory at HexhamCredit: David Carr
Play5 ran
14:45 Hexham2m Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2mClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Horn Cape
    9/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Miss Lamb
    favEvens
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Deluxe Range
    5/1

Ben Haslam expressed his relief after Horn Cape secured back-to-back victories despite colliding with the runner-up in the closing stages of the 2m handicap hurdle.

Horn Cape and Miss Lamb approached the final flight when the latter jumped right and almost crossed the path of the winner. Although there was contact between the two, it was Haslam’s six-year-old who held on to win by a length.

He said: "He's still a novice hurdler, so he's a little bit green still, but he showed a good attitude because it was a fairly big coming together and he looked more unbalanced than the mare.

"He got himself sorted out and battled on, and hopefully with a bit of luck there will be more to come."

Sporting the silks of leading owner JP McManus, Horn Cape landed a second win in three starts for the yard having left Nicky Henderson's stable earlier this year.

Haslam added: "JP is a fantastic supporter of the yard and we're very privileged to have horses like that from him. He was a big, raw horse and we always had to give him a bit of time.

"We have horses for the winter, horses for the summer and then some for the Flat and all-weather, so we're happy with every win no matter what time of the year it is. It's been another good season and every month is as important as the rest."

Late rally

Jockey Brian Hayes struck on his first ride at the track as Hot As Pepper took the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle for Meath-based trainer John McConnell.

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday 

Relief for Harry Cobden as risk of long totting-up ban recedes under whip rule changes 

Get full access to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 30 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 30 March 2023
icon
14:45 HexhamPlay
Cazoo Search Drive Smile Handicap Hurdle5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Horn Cape
    9/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Miss Lamb
    favEvens
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Deluxe Range
    5/1
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports