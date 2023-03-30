'He got himself sorted out' - Ben Haslam praises attitude of Horn Cape following dramatic victory

Ben Haslam expressed his relief after Horn Cape secured back-to-back victories despite colliding with the runner-up in the closing stages of the 2m handicap hurdle.

Horn Cape and Miss Lamb approached the final flight when the latter jumped right and almost crossed the path of the winner. Although there was contact between the two, it was Haslam’s six-year-old who held on to win by a length.

He said: "He's still a novice hurdler, so he's a little bit green still, but he showed a good attitude because it was a fairly big coming together and he looked more unbalanced than the mare.

"He got himself sorted out and battled on, and hopefully with a bit of luck there will be more to come."

Sporting the silks of leading owner JP McManus, Horn Cape landed a second win in three starts for the yard having left Nicky Henderson's stable earlier this year.

Haslam added: "JP is a fantastic supporter of the yard and we're very privileged to have horses like that from him. He was a big, raw horse and we always had to give him a bit of time.

"We have horses for the winter, horses for the summer and then some for the Flat and all-weather, so we're happy with every win no matter what time of the year it is. It's been another good season and every month is as important as the rest."

Late rally

Jockey Brian Hayes struck on his first ride at the track as Hot As Pepper took the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle for Meath-based trainer John McConnell.

