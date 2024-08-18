'He could be a nice horse for the autumn' - handicap debutant Legend Of Kings kickstarts Danny Muscutt double

There was a muddling start to the feature race but all went smoothly for Legend Of Kings when he made a winning handicap debut for trainer James Ferguson.

Several runners were sluggish to set off as the stalls opened for the 1m4f handicap but there was no such issue for the 11-4 favourite, who jumped away cleanly and did enough to deny the late rally of Path To Dubai by a length and a quarter.

"He did it well and we had the run of the race," winning jockey Danny Muscutt told Sky Sports Racing. "They went steady and I had a good draw, so I was able to run up just behind the speed. He picked up nicely and idled a bit in front, but he stays well.

"It's slow progress with him but he's still strengthening and mentally maturing. He's going the right way now, I think he'd appreciate a bit of juice in the ground when he goes on turf and he could be a nice horse for the autumn."

The win was the first part of a double for Muscutt, who went on to land the first division of the 6f handicap on the Ed Dunlop-trained Katie G .

Debutant delivers

Karl Burke was out of luck in Deauville's Prix Morny but he still notched a winner on the day as Lattaash ran home a taking winner of the 7f novice.

The three-year-old son of Footstepsinthesand readily saw off his 13 rivals to make a winning debut under Clifford Lee, when gamely holding off the odds-on favourite Leadman by a length.

