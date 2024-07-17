Hats off! Oisin Murphy extends lead over William Buick with a treble - and even joins in a graduation celebration

Oisin Murphy not only hit and surpassed the 75-winner mark for the season with a treble at Bath to tighten his grip on the jockeys' championship but played a special role in the graduation of one racegoer.

Zak Giannini graduated in accounting and finance from the University of Bath in the morning and retained his mortarboard and regalia for a photo with his family and the three-time champion jockey.

Murphy is a family friend of the jumps-owning Gianninis through his uncle Jim Culloty, and all members celebrated his opening 85-40 winner on Nad Alshiba Green in the 5f nursery.

Giannini, who is also capped for the Wales U20 rugby union team, said: "We've known Oisin for a few years through Jim so we planned to come here after this morning. It's great he's already had a winner and we backed it. It's been a really good day."

The rider followed up that success with victory aboard the Chris Dwyer-trained Twayblade in division one of the 5½f handicap before driving My Ambition home late in the closing mile handicap for Denis Coakley.

It extended his advantage over nearest championship pursuer William Buick to 26 ahead of that rival's rides at Yarmouth's evening fixture.

Oisin Murphy wins the opener easily on Nad Alshiba Green Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Murphy, who was making just his second visit to the track this season, said: "I don't come here a lot but every day you have to take the best chances and opportunities you can get. You just have to keep going. I'm riding for a lot of different trainers and I need all that support, hopefully I can keep riding winners.

"She [Nad Alshiba Green] found six furlongs on slow ground a little bit tiring but she was in the right race there."

Off the mark

David Evans was 0-43 with his two-year-old runners this year going into Wednesday but broke his duck as Jr Climbs caused a 28-1 surprise in the 5½f maiden stakes.

The Monmouthshire-based trainer had back-to-back seconds before the winner and said: "He ran okay at Windsor when the penny dropped and looked like he wanted a bit further. It's good to have a nice horse. Our two-year-olds haven't been great so I'm happy with that."

Runner taken out

The stewards withdrew Shaws Phoenix from the mile handicap and ordered for her to be routine tested after being unsatisfied the filly had only received food and water by mouth on the day of the race.

The veterinary officer reported that an employee of trainer Alice Haynes had administered an anti-bleeding paste on the day of the race. The paste was confiscated to be tested and the matter referred to the BHA.

George strikes

The horse Boy George is not named after the Culture Club vocalist but due to his birth from the dam If I Were A Boy on St George's Day, and the horse caused a 25-1 shock in the 1m3½f handicap off a 467-day break

"He had a little tendon injury," said trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis. "We gave him some time off, he came back late but he's been in good form. We thought he might need it but he ran very fresh."

Level best

Mark Gillard equalled his best Flat season as Media Guest bounced back from a weekend defeat to win the second division of the 5½f handicap under Liam Keniry. It was the Dorset trainer's third winner of the season.

Read more:

'We were really pleased to see her win like that' - Coto De Caza is another Crisford hot-pot after five-length romp

'She's so tough' - Stewards' and Ayr Gold Cups on the cards for Alfa Kellenic after she completes brilliant four-timer

'We might look at Galway' - Rauzan roars home for third success on the bounce for Eoin Doyle

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.