Reportstoday
17:00 Downpatrick

'We might look at Galway' - Rauzan roars home for third success on the bounce for Eoin Doyle

Rauzan looks an improver for Eoin Doyle
Rauzan looks an improver for Eoin DoyleCredit: Lorraine O'Sullivan
Play4 ran
17:00 DownpatrickHurdle Turf, Novice
Distance: 2m 6fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Rauzan
    2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Disco Dancer
    fav7/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Charming Star
    11/4

Rauzan continued his fine run of form for the Eoin Doyle stable when bolting up by 12 lengths in the 2m6f novice hurdle under Phillip Enright, landing his third victory on the bounce.

The four-year-old has proved a different proposition since getting his head in front in handicap company at Tramore in May, and has now won two competitive novice hurdles in excellent style. 

Enright restrained the 2-1 shot at the rear of the four-runner field and ranged alongside 7-4 favourite Disco Dancer in smooth style approaching the last, producing an assured leap before thundering clear.

The winning trainer said: "He travels and stays well. Phillip said he picked up well from the back of the last, and we might look at Galway."

Ollie on target

Ollie La Ba Ba deservedly got off the mark at the eighth attempt for trainer Eoin McCarthy in the 2m6f maiden hurdle.

The six-year-old was an encouraging third over course and distance last month, and went two places better at odds of 7-2 when beating the Willie Mullins-trained 5-4 favourite River Tara by six lengths.

Winning rider Gary Noonan said: "He stays very well and his last run here was very good as he got a bit hampered in the straight. I think he would have gone close then, and I was very confident after that run.

"He's been unlucky a few times. I think he's a three-mile chaser in the making."

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

