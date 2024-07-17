Hat-trick for Brazil as Li Ban scores for new Amo Racing trainer at Thirsk

There was a Brazilian hat-trick as Raphael Freire scored his first winner in Britain with Li Ban in the fillies’ novice event.

Amo Racing’s newest trainer had drawn a blank with his first 14 runners since being granted a licence by the BHA last month.

But he got off the mark for Kia Joorabchian’s operation as compatriot Silvestre de Sousa scored by two and a half lengths on 9-4 joint-favourite Li Ban, who was also led up by a Brazilian groom.

“This is a big moment,” the jockey said. “Raphael is a private trainer now for Amo Racing and it’s nice to get the first one on board.

“I got to know him over here and I know Kia and it’s good for the whole team. I’m just delighted to have the opportunity to deliver for them," added the rider, who also took the novice event for older horses on Bobby Bennu .

Freire, a former jockey, had previously trained in Norway and most recently acted as assistant to Dominic Ffrench Davis at Amo’s trading centre in Lambourn.

'He looks quite well handicapped'

A rare summery day helped attract a decent crowd but it also contributed to concerns ahead of Ingleby Archie’s success in the 5f handicap.

After last month’s Redcar winner had followed up here under Paddy Mathers, trainer Adrian Nicholls said: “He was getting warm in the saddling boxes and while it was humid in there I admitted to the owner it was a bit of a worry.

“On last year’s form he looks quite well handicapped but it took a couple of runs to get going.”

