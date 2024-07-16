Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 KillarneyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 KillarneyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Sunway 'going in the right direction' as David Menuisier targets King George before another Classic bid

Sunway: on course to run at Ascot in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes
Sunway: on course to run at Ascot in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (racingpost.com/photos)

David Menuisier has given King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hope Sunway an entry in the Betfred St Leger, with how he runs at Ascot on Saturday week likely to determine his autumn campaign.

The three-year-old, who was last seen finishing second behind Los Angeles in the Irish Derby at the Curragh last month, is an intended runner in the £1.25million contest on July 27 and his performance in that Group 1 will play a role in deciding his autumn targets.

Sunway has yet to win in four starts this season, but he has shown significant progression in recent outings when seventh in the Prix du Jockey Club before his narrow three-quarter length defeat in Ireland.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain