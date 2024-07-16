Sunway 'going in the right direction' as David Menuisier targets King George before another Classic bid

David Menuisier has given King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hope Sunway an entry in the Betfred St Leger, with how he runs at Ascot on Saturday week likely to determine his autumn campaign.

The three-year-old, who was last seen finishing second behind Los Angeles in the Irish Derby at the Curragh last month, is an intended runner in the £1.25million contest on July 27 and his performance in that Group 1 will play a role in deciding his autumn targets.

Sunway has yet to win in four starts this season, but he has shown significant progression in recent outings when seventh in the Prix du Jockey Club before his narrow three-quarter length defeat in Ireland.