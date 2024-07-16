- More
Sunway 'going in the right direction' as David Menuisier targets King George before another Classic bid
David Menuisier has given King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hope Sunway an entry in the Betfred St Leger, with how he runs at Ascot on Saturday week likely to determine his autumn campaign.
The three-year-old, who was last seen finishing second behind Los Angeles in the Irish Derby at the Curragh last month, is an intended runner in the £1.25million contest on July 27 and his performance in that Group 1 will play a role in deciding his autumn targets.
Sunway has yet to win in four starts this season, but he has shown significant progression in recent outings when seventh in the Prix du Jockey Club before his narrow three-quarter length defeat in Ireland.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Jockey becomes second to lose a race due to whip rules after going eight strokes over the limit
- 'He's extremely important to our community' - Newmarket comes together to save job of racing chaplain
- 'It's very hard to swallow' - 25-day whip ban for Dougie Costello after fourth offence in six months
- Overall British attendances down in 2024 but abandonments cause increase to average figure
- Hugo Palmer delighted as Oisin Murphy commits to riding well-fancied and low-weighted Super Sprint hope
- Jockey becomes second to lose a race due to whip rules after going eight strokes over the limit
- 'He's extremely important to our community' - Newmarket comes together to save job of racing chaplain
- 'It's very hard to swallow' - 25-day whip ban for Dougie Costello after fourth offence in six months
- Overall British attendances down in 2024 but abandonments cause increase to average figure
- Hugo Palmer delighted as Oisin Murphy commits to riding well-fancied and low-weighted Super Sprint hope