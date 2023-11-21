Greene King swell the crowds with many raising a glass to Bryony Frost after For Gina lands gamble

Suffolk brewers Greene King brought 400 of their customers along as part of a promotion and many were raising a glass to Bryony Frost and For Gina after the pair landed a gamble in the 2m7½f novice handicap hurdle.

Having been as big as 5-2 in the morning, the Lucy Wadham-trained five-year-old was backed into 6-4 favouritism at the off before justifying those odds comfortably.

The daughter of Kayf Tara closed down long-time leader Redbridge Rosie on the home turn and scooted 11 lengths clear under Frost.

Frost said: "There were a few in the field with big weights, which is difficult around here, and she was very game and just outbattled them. She's as hard as nails and she made it easy for me."

Grand Lodge

Virginia Lodge put her debut experience to good use when making a mockery of her outsider status in landing the opening 2m fillies' junior hurdle.

Fakenham may look like a sharp track, but it still takes some getting, and the Dan Skelton-trained runner simply outstayed her rivals after helping to force the pace with favourite Circle Of Hope, who was having her first start over hurdles.

Fergus Gillard and Virginia Lodge after winning the opener at Fakenham

Winning jockey Fergus Gillard said: "She had come on a bundle for her debut at Ludlow and has appreciated every yard of this after hitting a flat spot at halfway."

Skelton said: "It's absolutely fabulous and what a turnaround it was from her first start at Ludlow. She likes slower ground and it's nice she's done that for the club [Winter Gold Racing]. They had a second last week and it's funny how places can turn like that. It mightn't have been the best race, but we'll take it."

Easy for Ellis

Jockey Ellis Collier embraced the whole Fakenham experience as he came up with Call Of The Loon on the lorry from South Wales on Monday and stayed in the stable staff hostel at the track overnight ahead of the conditional jockeys' handicap chase.

Ellis Collier comes in on Call Of The Loon

Collier had a few spins around the track in the morning rain, which paid off when the 5-2 chance accounted for favourite Guguss Collonges in the three-mile contest.

Clerk of the course David Hunter said: "Ellis did the same thing before he had a winner here last week. I went past their horsebox before racing and he had the heating on full blast – it was like a sauna in there. Afterwards he had lost so much weight he could have had a full English breakfast!"

Mouse in the house

Resident Fakenham artist David 'Mouse' Cooper was doubling up as a racecard seller at the track and is looking forward to an exhibition of his works in Newmarket on Thursday.

David 'Mouse' Cooper at Fakenham

The former stable lad is exhibiting at Edmondson Hall Solicitors in the town from Friday to coincide with a book he has launched entitled 'Upsides'.

He said: "We have a private launch night on Thursday, when we hope to show about 40 paintings, including a portrait of Frankie Dettori, that we will be auctioning to raise funds for the Injured Jockeys Fund and Racing Welfare."

