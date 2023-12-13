Grade 1 winner Apple Away cut for Mares' Chase and Brown Advisory after dominant first victory over fences

Grade 1 winner Apple Away was cut for the Mares' Chase and Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival after getting off the mark over fences at the second attempt for Lucinda Russell.

The six-year-old, who ended last season by winning the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, finished the three-runner 2m6½f beginners’ chase 31 lengths clear of Makin'yourmindup.

Apple Away was shortened to 14-1 (from 20) for the Mares' Chase and 20-1 (from 25) for the Brown Advisory with Betfair, with Russell keeping both races as potential options in the spring.

When asked if they would be considered at Cheltenham, she said: "I don’t see why not. I’ll speak to Scu, and Paul [McIvor], who does the race planning, and we’ll see where we go with her.

"I was really pleased and it was an ideal race for her. The ground was probably heavier than she’s ever handled, but she was class. We ended up running her at Haydock in a race that was probably too tough for her first time out, so we found this easier for her.

"It’s a great start to her chasing career. She’s one of those we could have continued over hurdles with, but I think she can take us to another level over fences."

Russell added: "Derek [Fox, jockey] was very impressed. He said she’s very clever and she can go short or long. She makes her mind up a long way out, so you just meet the fences correctly with her. He was delighted because he didn’t realise quite how far in front he was jumping the last."

