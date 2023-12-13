'It’s a brilliant start' - Richard Newland and Jamie Insole strike with first runner as Hill Station lands gamble

The training partnership of Richard Newland and Jamie Insole got off to the perfect possible start as Hill Station landed a gamble to provide the duo with a winner from their first runner.

Hill Station was available at 9-2 for the second division of the 1m4f handicap on Thursday morning, but the four-year-old was backed into 15-8 favouritism and duly obliged by three and three-quarter lengths under Rossa Ryan.

Newland, who won the Grand National in 2014 with Pineau De Re, sent out a winner with his last runner in his own name when Easy To Follow made it back-to-back wins over hurdles at Fontwell on Tuesday.

Insole spent time as assistant to Charlie Hills and last week completed the relevant training modules in time to appear on the licence for Hill Station’s success.

“It’s a brilliant start,” said Newland. “It’s lovely for Jamie. Mark Albon is one of our longstanding owners and has been very supportive of our yard so I’m thrilled that it should be his horse who gets it.”

Hill Station, who was recording his second all-weather win after a victory at Wolverhampton in October, is part of a string of 30 Flat horses primarily consisting of juveniles set to run in the spring that Insole will be overseeing.

Newland said: “Hill Station has a very different profile but we’ve got one or two Flat runners running at this stage, with plenty more to come. I’m thrilled for Jamie and the team.”

Success on Hill Station completed a double for Ryan, who had earlier steered Professor Tickle to his first all-weather success in the 6f nursery for David Loughnane.

